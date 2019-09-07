Peter “Pete” Allman of Lincoln will receive the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award at a luncheon Friday, Sept. 20 at noon in the Nebraska Club on the 20th floor of the US Bank building, 233 S. 13th St.
Bill Michener, executive director of the Lighthouse after-school program, will give the tribute. Marissa Gill Keyzer, club president, will present the award.
“Presentation of the Distinguished Service Award is the highlight of our Kiwanis year,” said Keyzer. “The Lincoln Center Club has presented this award each year since 1922 to recognize people that have made significant contributions to improve conditions and lives of many.”
This year’s honoree, Allman, is co-founder of Lighthouse, which provides an after-school program for Lincoln’s students. The facility first opened in 1990. Since its inception, the Lighthouse is credited with improving the lives of over 10,000 Lincoln teenagers.
“The programs touch adults as well,” said Michener. “Many people from in and around Lincoln volunteer as mentors and helpers, and reveal they receive more benefits as volunteers than ever expected.”
Michener was a member of the first youth group to receive support and guidance from Allman and the Lighthouse staff as the facility became operational. “I am here today to give guidance and to help our young people in the same manner in which I received help,” Michener said.
Soon after earning a business degree, Allman said he had a “burning desire to provide an after-school program for Lincoln’s students.” That desire was put into action by establishing the Lighthouse along with his co-founders. After nearly 30 years of operation, the Lighthouse continues to serve middle and high school students after school.
“My childhood wish was to do interviews with interesting people,” Allman said. That wish came true in his professional career as a counselor and author, and most of all, building relationships with the Lighthouse kids.
Keyzer noted that the Lighthouse has been described as a “dynamo” of after-school programs.
“Each week this year, Pete Allman has posted powerful quotes about love on the organization’s Facebook page,” Keyzer said. “The powerful quotes are so important today, with (other) comments often only laced with hate."
The Lighthouse facility also has a wall of pictures with graduates. "I love this wall," said one young woman at the Lighthouse. "It’s testimony of the ordinary work that Lighthouse does that becomes extraordinary in the lives of young people.”
The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club has recognized individuals each year since 1922 for their extraordinary service to their community, state and nation. Roland Temme, founder of TMCO Inc., received the award in 2018.
Lunch reservations are $25 and must be made by Sept. 16 to Bob FitzSimmons, 402-770-5677 or fitzfp@aol.com; or Dayle Williamson, 402-488-5590 or daylewilli@aol.com. An area will also be provided for walk-in guests who wish to attend without lunch.