All Nebraska babies born in 2020 to receive $50 contribution from state for educational expenses

Nebraska babies born in 2020 will receive $50 to open a college savings plan from the State Treasurer's office beginning in April.

The Meadowlark Program, created by a 2019 state law, provides seed money to help Nebraska families pay for their children's future educational expenses.

Families will receive a letter from State Treasurer John Murante notifying them that their child has been automatically enrolled in the program.

It will also have information on how the Meadowlark Program can be rolled into a 529 College Savings Plan managed by the state treasurer's office.

"Families wanting to continue investing in their child's future should open and contribute to a NEST 529 account," Murante said in a news release.

No taxpayer dollars are used for the Meadowlark Program. The seed money was taken from the College Savings Plan Expense Fund, as well as interest earned on unclaimed property, with a matching private contribution.

In 2020, there were 23,208 babies born in Nebraska eligible to receive a Meadowlark account, meaning a total of $1.1 million could be deposited into college savings plans this year.

That number could change if parents choose to opt out of the program, however.