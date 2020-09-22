All LPS high school students will go back second quarter, ending staggered schedules

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The staggered schedules for Lincoln Public Schools high school students -- to allow for more social distancing as part of COVID-19 safety protocols -- will end after first quarter and all students will return to school Oct. 19.

Called the 3/2 plan, the staggered schedules means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two, and the two groups switched off on Wednesday.

The decision is based on recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and the assumption that 70-80% of students will choose to come to class.

Superintendent Steve Joel announced the change at the beginning of Tuesday’s school board meeting and said it’s subject to change, given changing community conditions.

“I want to be clear it has to be contingent on local conditions and our work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department,” he said. “Now we feel comfortable, but conditions can change.”

Cases have spiked in recent weeks, with the return of college students, and because of an outbreak in the prisons. LPS has had more than 100 positive cases but officials say all of those came from exposure outside the schools.