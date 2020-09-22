 Skip to main content
All LPS high school students will go back second quarter, ending staggered schedules
All LPS high school students will go back second quarter, ending staggered schedules

The staggered schedules for Lincoln Public Schools high school students -- to allow for more social distancing as part of COVID-19 safety protocols -- will end after first quarter and all students will return to school Oct. 19.

Called the 3/2 plan, the staggered schedules means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two, and the two groups switched off on Wednesday.

The decision is based on recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and the assumption that 70-80% of students will choose to come to class.

Superintendent Steve Joel announced the change at the beginning of Tuesday’s school board meeting and said it’s subject to change, given changing community conditions.

“I want to be clear it has to be contingent on local conditions and our work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department,” he said. “Now we feel comfortable, but conditions can change.”

Cases have spiked in recent weeks, with the return of college students, and because of an outbreak in the prisons. LPS has had more than 100 positive cases but officials say all of those came from exposure outside the schools.

Joel said it will be a relief for teachers who will now have to juggle fewer remote and in-person learners. He said he wants to announce the change now so parents have time to plan.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

