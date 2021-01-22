All Lincoln seniors will be able to return to class full time next month

Lincoln Public Schools seniors — all that want to, anyway — can return to their high schools beginning next month, Superintendent Steve Joel announced Friday.

The change, which eliminates the staggered schedules for seniors only, will allow all seniors to attend school five days a week beginning Feb. 1.

All LPS high schools have been on staggered schedules since school began, with half the students in school the first two days a week, the other half the last two days, and the groups alternate Wednesdays.

When they’re not in school, students do remote learning. Seniors can remain fully remote or on staggered schedules if they choose.

Underclassmen will remain on the staggered schedules.

Joel said that LPS educators have considered in-person learning the most effective from the beginning and have wanted to get all students back in school as soon as possible. LPS officials have been concerned about seniors trying to get the necessary credits to graduate and of all that they’ve had to miss of their senior year.