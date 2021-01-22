 Skip to main content
All Lincoln seniors will be able to return to class full time next month
All Lincoln seniors will be able to return to class full time next month

Lincoln Public Schools seniors — all that want to, anyway — can return to their high schools beginning next month, Superintendent Steve Joel announced Friday.

The change, which eliminates the staggered schedules for seniors only, will allow all seniors to attend school five days a week beginning Feb. 1.

All LPS high schools have been on staggered schedules since school began, with half the students in school the first two days a week, the other half the last two days, and the groups alternate Wednesdays.

When they’re not in school, students do remote learning. Seniors can remain fully remote or on staggered schedules if they choose.

Underclassmen will remain on the staggered schedules.

Joel said that LPS educators have considered in-person learning the most effective from the beginning and have wanted to get all students back in school as soon as possible. LPS officials have been concerned about seniors trying to get the necessary credits to graduate and of all that they’ve had to miss of their senior year.

They've been thinking about seniors since last March, that the limitations of the pandemic have hit them hardest, Joel said. Some have struggled academically in the remote environment and LPS officials want to do what they can to ensure seniors graduate.

"The seniors have really lost the most. They lost the last couple months of their junior year, most of their senior year," he said. “We are really excited that seniors can come back Feb. 1 and we want them to get back to where they left off."

The change comes on the heels of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department taking the risk dial down to orange. It’s been in the red, or severe, since early November, but Joel said the decision was not related to that change.

The purpose of the staggered schedules was to reduce the number of people in the building as a safety protocol and to reduce the chance of spread.

LPS officials estimate that allowing all seniors to come back to the classroom full time will increase capacity at the high schools to between 56% and 63%, adding between 272-353 students, depending on the school.

“We are still in a pandemic and we are concerned about too many bodies (in the building) but we also know 65% capacity, following safety protocols, we think this is very doable and manageable,” Joel said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist

