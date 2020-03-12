All Big Ten schools — except UNL — have suspended in-person classes

Nearly all of the universities in the Big Ten Conference have enacted plans to move their coursework online, or add a week to their spring breaks to stem further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln remains the lone holdout.

UNL administrators earlier this week instructed faculty and staff to prepare for the possibility that all in-person classes could be called off and courses could be moved online, but so far has held off putting that plan into action.

"At this time, while there are 10 confirmed cases in Nebraska, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Lincoln and Lancaster County," the latest update on UNL's coronavirus webpage reads.

Those confirmed cases of the coronavirus have all been reported by the Douglas County Health Department.

UNL's COVID-19 Task Force has been meeting daily to discuss the latest developments, according to a spokeswoman, but so far the campus has held off announcing any plans regarding in-person instruction.

The menu of options varies by school: