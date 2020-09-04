Ag Secretary Perdue hears UNL plug for USDA research presence

Nebraska public officials celebrated the vital importance of Nebraska agriculture with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Friday and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green slipped in a plug for a long-sought U.S. Department of Agriculture research presence at Innovation Campus.
The university is "a world leader in agriculture," Green told Perdue toward the end of a panel discussion, and could provide "a key partnership" on ag research issues.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry participated in the event held on the growing campus where a swarm of construction workers were building a new six-story hotel and three-story office building across the street.
A USDA research center has been a goal since inception of the new campus.
In 2010, former Sen. Ben Nelson had championed location of a $60 million USDA research center as a vital catalyst and anchor for the new campus, but his effort collapsed when Congress eliminated the use of earmarks to fund projects and that subsequently slowed development of the research campus.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter welcomed Perdue to the campus "at a critical time for the nation" when it is battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Perdue said universities help provide "a path forward to sustainable agriculture" as agriculture tackles what he described as "an obligation to feed a growing world."
Agriculture also can team up with universities to help "make food more safe, more healthy, more nutritious," he said.
It's "the heartbeat of Nebraska," Ricketts told Perdue, and agriculture's health is vital "if we are to grow our state."
Fortenberry, the Lincoln congressman who is ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on agriculture and rural development, said Nebraska farmers understand and perform their role in providing "stewardship of the land."
Green told Perdue that "you're at the old State Fairgrounds," noting that Innovation Campus has been constructed at the previous site of the State Fair before it was moved to Grand Island.
Perdue said "America is the great innovator in technology and food production" and once again is performing that role under new and challenging circumstances.
During a news conference following the event, the panelists pointed to continuing challenges in rural America related to health issues, broadband Internet coverage and health and safety issues that have arisen on meat processing production lines during the pandemic.
"We never anticipated a pandemic could affect the food supply," Perdue said.
During his visit to Innovation Campus, the secretary toured the plant innovation complex and food innovation complex.
Earlier, Perdue, Ricketts and Green signed an agreement at the state Capitol promoting shared stewardship of Nebraska's forests.
The Nebraska Forest Service, which is part of the University of Nebraska, manages the state's 1.5 million acres of forest.
Before moving on to an event at the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, Perdue toured the Certified Piedmontese facility at Great Plains Beef in Lincoln.
Piedmontese cattle are an Italian breed known for producing tender beef that is lower in cholesterol and saturated fat.
