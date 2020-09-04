Ag Secretary Perdue hears UNL plug for USDA research presence

Agriculture also can team up with universities to help "make food more safe, more healthy, more nutritious," he said.

It's "the heartbeat of Nebraska," Ricketts told Perdue, and agriculture's health is vital "if we are to grow our state."

Fortenberry, the Lincoln congressman who is ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on agriculture and rural development, said Nebraska farmers understand and perform their role in providing "stewardship of the land."

Green told Perdue that "you're at the old State Fairgrounds," noting that Innovation Campus has been constructed at the previous site of the State Fair before it was moved to Grand Island.

Perdue said "America is the great innovator in technology and food production" and once again is performing that role under new and challenging circumstances.

During a news conference following the event, the panelists pointed to continuing challenges in rural America related to health issues, broadband Internet coverage and health and safety issues that have arisen on meat processing production lines during the pandemic.

"We never anticipated a pandemic could affect the food supply," Perdue said.