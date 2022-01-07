After tumultuous year, Nebraska ed board sets cap on public comment but says it can be extended as needed

"I felt uncomfortable at board meetings deciding that day how long we were going to allow people to speak," Fricke said. "We needed something consistent."

Kirk Penner, who was sworn in Thursday as the newest member of the board, was critical of the change and questioned whether the board would have allowed more time last year if this policy was in place.

"You hit a hot-button issue, and now we're going to limit public comment. And to me, that's not correct," said Penner, a former member of the Aurora school board appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts last month to take over the District 5 seat vacated by Patricia Timm of Beatrice.

District 5 includes portions of Southeast Nebraska, including parts of Lancaster County and south Lincoln.

Morrison said the board did vote to extend public comment last year to accommodate speakers, and the ability to extend the time allotted remains unchanged.

Board members also said the revisions make the policy consistent with a revised state statute concerning public participation at open meetings that requires speakers to sign in with their name, address and any organization they represent.