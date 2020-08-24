After months of preparation, UNL College of Law welcomes students back on first day of in-person learning

Amid a symphony of cicadas, the classroom under the tent was at half capacity late Monday morning for Professor Matt Schaefer's class in international trade law, the second class the professor taught outdoors on the first day of in-person classes.

Schaefer, who led the Tent Subcommittee of the college's Fall Planning Committee, said he became a leading proponent for the idea after seeing it in the University of Nebraska Medical Center's guidelines for safe classrooms and study areas.

"If you're a student, it's nice that you can be indoors for a class and then outdoors for a class for some fresh air," he said.

With two students attending remotely, the class breezed through the history of the World Trade Organization, talking through the various legal mechanisms that keep trade agreements in place.

Schaefer said for the first time out, the tent classroom worked well. Students were engaged in the lecture both in-person and over the conference call. He said it will also work well as the class moves through its problem-solving approach, where students work through case studies in discussion-based learning.

"I'll have to be attuned to the students and their needs," he said.