After months of preparation, UNL College of Law welcomes students back on first day of in-person learning

During his summer vacation, Richard Moberly learned to stand-up paddleboard and play pickleball.
He also learned to sew masks and solder microphone wires, new skills that were never in his job description as dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Law, but became part of his duties nonetheless in the university's response to the coronavirus.
In order to receive students in-person once again, the college had to slash the capacity of its 300-seat auditorium to seating for 70 in an effort to "de-densify" learning spaces in the building on East Campus.
And with law courses revolving almost entirely around dialogue between students, that meant installing 70 microphones, both to connect students on either end of the cavernous room, as well as those attending class remotely.
"We spent the last week wiring them up, and this weekend, I learned how to solder microphone wire," Moberly said. "I mean, it was all hands on deck."
Planning for the fall semester began, in earnest, as the spring semester wound down. Faculty, staff and administrators gathered to rethink how the law college worked with one question in mind.
"What do we care about doing in the fall?"
An overwhelming number of students indicated in a survey they wanted to be back on campus come August, Moberly said.
The faculty did, too, he added, and most took the two-week summer seminar organized by UNL's Center for Transformative Teaching to improve their understanding of Canvas, the university's online learning management system, as well as other teaching tools.
So the college went about implementing changes big and small.
It spread out its schedule, adding 30-minute breaks between classes so students weren't crossing paths in the doorways. It divided staff into two teams — Scarlet and Cream, naturally — that alternate weeks working on campus and working remotely.
Staff members were trained as "technology assistants" and assigned to classes to ensure the roughly 10% of students choosing to attend classes via the internet are connected and engaged, leaving the faculty to teach.
It asked students to observe social-distancing guidelines, and even take some ownership in keeping the space safe by sterilizing surfaces with wet wipes. The college even had to retrain students, faculty and staff on which staircases to use and how, Moberly said.
"You're rethinking everything that used to be turnkey," he said.
The law college even went as far as erecting two tents, one on the south lawn outside the building that serves as a student lounge, and the other in the courtyard that is used as a classroom.
Amid a symphony of cicadas, the classroom under the tent was at half capacity late Monday morning for Professor Matt Schaefer's class in international trade law, the second class the professor taught outdoors on the first day of in-person classes.
Schaefer, who led the Tent Subcommittee of the college's Fall Planning Committee, said he became a leading proponent for the idea after seeing it in the University of Nebraska Medical Center's guidelines for safe classrooms and study areas.
"If you're a student, it's nice that you can be indoors for a class and then outdoors for a class for some fresh air," he said.
With two students attending remotely, the class breezed through the history of the World Trade Organization, talking through the various legal mechanisms that keep trade agreements in place.
Schaefer said for the first time out, the tent classroom worked well. Students were engaged in the lecture both in-person and over the conference call. He said it will also work well as the class moves through its problem-solving approach, where students work through case studies in discussion-based learning.
"I'll have to be attuned to the students and their needs," he said.
One of the handful of students who endured the high temperatures and humidity, as well as a lack of tangible breeze Monday, was Sarah Mirs, a third-year law student from Burnsville, Minnesota, who said the switch from in-person to online-only education in the spring was difficult, but doable.
She's glad to be back on campus at the start of the semester to build a foundation in all of her classes, should they abruptly shift to online once more.
"I do like it more than Zoom because of the in-person aspect, but it is kind of nerve-wracking to be here," Mirs said. "I haven't been around this many people since this started."
Even staying in a tiny corner of East Campus, and generally away from the broader campus community, Mirs said students put a lot of trust in each other to follow the rules and guidelines UNL outlined in its Forward to Fall.
The innovative steps the College of Law took in allowing students to take measures for their own health also helped reassure aspiring lawyers such as Mirs.
"I'd rather be here than inside," she said.
