After learning remotely last year, Lincoln High junior is happy to be back in the classroom

The transition has been tough at times for Saalfeld as well. Remote learning, believe it or not, does have its perks.

"I would wake up 10 minutes before class started, eat breakfast really quick and then log onto Zoom," Saalfeld said. "That was actually probably one of my favorite parts, being able to sleep in a little bit later."

Now, in her first week back as a student since March 2020, Saalfeld says her days feel longer. She's more tired. She feels rushed at lunch (her mom, who works from home, would fix her meals).

But remote learning also had its drawbacks. With teachers handling both in-person and remote learners, Saalfeld said her questions would sometimes get overlooked, or technical difficulties — like a teacher muted on Zoom or poor audio — would get in the way.

She said classes such as math and science were harder to keep up with, but overall, her grades didn't slip.

"She's very much a self-directed learner, very independent, so I think she did well," Stephanie Saalfeld said. "Some people are built for it — they're fine doing that virtual, self-directed-type learning, which I think she was really good at — but it's definitely not a fit for everyone."