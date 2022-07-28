After 'gut-wrenching' car-pedestrian collision, city making changes to Saratoga school zone

The fifth grader with a streak of blue in her hair was just trying to win a friendly race when she found herself in the path of the car.

Sage Stanley had challenged her younger brother Ian to a first-to-the-other-side contest at the 13th Street crosswalk in front of Saratoga Elementary School.

It was the start of another school week in late September — fall was a couple of days away — and Jade Stanley had dropped off her kids a couple of blocks away and let them walk to school. But before the race could begin, the two siblings pressed the crosswalk button and waited.

“It was all proper on their end,” she said.

When the signal changed, Sage beat her brother into the street — and into the direct line of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra that blew through the red light.

"Surprisingly, she didn't break anything," Jade Stanley said. "She had a couple of bad gashes on her face. … The side that had gotten hit (had) a lot of marks and road rashes, scrapes, bruises. She was in a lot of pain for that next week, especially the first few days."

While Sage, who was 10 years old at the time, wasn't seriously injured, the moment scarred her and fourth grader Ian, who witnessed the Sept. 20 crash.

"That phone call was terrible," said their mother, who still gets emotional thinking back on it. "It was so scary seeing the ambulance down the road trying to get her."

The crash in part prompted Lincoln Transportation and Utilities to enact a number of improvements to the school's traffic zone in hopes of creating a safer environment for pedestrians and motorists alike, Transportation Planner Roberto Partida said.

The changes include shortening the 13th Street crosswalk by merging two lanes of southbound traffic and extending a bike lane from South Street to Saratoga Avenue, the street just south of the school. Reflector poles will delineate the crosswalk to motorists, too.

"Anytime we can take students and children out of the path of traffic, it's a great way to improve safety," Partida said.

The city is also reducing the speed limit at pick-up and drop-off times from 25 mph to 20, and the posted speed limit on 13th Street from South Street to Stillwater Avenue will go from 35 mph to 30.

The 16-year-old girl driving the Elantra was going the speed limit at the time of last year's crash but was cited for running the light.

New reduced-speed flashers will be installed for drivers heading south on 13th Street just before South Street. And, as part of the improvements, street workers will construct curb ramps and install a crosswalk at 11th Street and Saratoga Avenue to the southwest of the school.

The enhancements are expected to be ready for the start of the school year Aug. 15.

The city's transportation department is in the continuous process of reviewing and updating all school zones, Partida said, especially when roadway projects are planned in the area. But last September's incident put a focus on Saratoga.

"We really made a cognizant effort to go to the community and hear their thoughts on things," he said.

Each school has a designated area where parents are encouraged to safely drop off their children, said Lincoln Public Schools Security Director Joe Wright.

At newer elementary schools, long drives away from the street allow parents to drop off their children directly in the front of the building. But at older schools — like Saratoga — it's usually just a side street that abuts the school with a drop-off lane.

"The old schools are kind of surrounded by the city already," Wright said. "You can't change that city infrastructure. You can't build new streets or add lanes."

At Saratoga, parents are told to drop off and pick up their children at the southwest corner of the school going west on Saratoga Avenue, said Principal Marci Imel.

Jade Stanley originally dropped off her children there for breakfast at 7:45 a.m. But when the pandemic hit, breakfast service was temporarily halted and children could not show up until 8 a.m., so she started dropping them off a couple of blocks away so they didn't arrive early.

The family used to live close to Saratoga and were used to walking to school, but after her daughter was hit, Stanley went back to dropping her kids off at the school.

LPS staff are usually assigned by school administrators to monitor high-traffic crosswalks and intersections, but not every crossing can be watched and staff can't by law direct traffic.

"Principals have to do a huge math problem of 'Who do I have coming in?'" Wright said. "It's probably a heck of a computation."

On the morning Sage Stanley was hit, there was no guard posted at the crosswalk, Jade Stanley said, but there is usually someone there in the afternoon when more students are using it.

After the car-pedestrian crash, the school responded promptly. It placed a crossing guard there in the mornings and later that fall held a meeting with city officials and parents to discuss changes to the school zone.

"The responsiveness of Saratoga has been great," Jade Stanley said.

Crossing guards are now usually placed at the the 13th Street crosswalk, at 13th and Saratoga, and 11th and Saratoga, with greater emphasis during the afternoon pickup because students are leaving the building at the same time. In the morning it's more of a "trickle," Imel said.

Luckily, incidents like the one last September — while "gut-wrenching" — are rare, Wright said, although this is the second car-pedestrian crash there in recent memory. In December 2016, a pickup struck a 7-year-old there, but no major changes to the school zone were made then.

Sage Stanley is now 11. She'll be starting the sixth grade at Irving Middle School in less than a month. While she healed quickly after the crash — she was back at Saratoga in a couple of days — the memory of that day in September still lives with her and her brother.

"When we go to a store or something and we have to walk through a parking lot, cross the road, that's really hard for them," Jade Stanley said.

She hopes the improvements to the school zone will make a difference and that drivers will stay focused on the road.

"I'm always thinking about it when I drive by," she said. "My daughter is very strong and she forgave the driver before we even left the emergency room. Other than replaying it in her head, she's kind of accepted what it was and moved on.

"She's been incredibly strong in this whole situation."