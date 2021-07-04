After 31 years and 112 million school lunches, outgoing LPS nutrition services director Zumwalt ready for next chapter

"School lunches are considered the healthiest food kids can eat," she said, "and I believe that is true."

What else is on the menu — now available digitally — these days?

More fruits and vegetables sourced from around the area and more specialized meals to meet students' dietary needs. In short, more and more options.

"We always want to see children are healthy and are prepared to learn," she said.

So, just how many school lunches has the district served since Zumwalt took over in the early '90s?

She has that number, too — 112 million, plus 32.7 million breakfasts dished out in that time as well. In all, about $140 million worth of food.

And that's one of the hallmarks of LPS' meals operation — nutrition services is a self-sustaining department. It doesn't rely on money from the general fund and has actually paid into it — nearly $22 million to cover expenses such as gas, water and lights in the school kitchens during Zumwalt's tenure.

"We try to run it like a business," she said.