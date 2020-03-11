Advocates urge NSAA to take more action to stop racist incidents at sporting and other events

Rex Schulte, the attorney representing the NSAA, said the organization has tried to be a leader in addressing such incidents since 2017. After an incident in Lexington, then-executive director Jim Tenopir wrote a letter asking schools to address such incidents, called together members of education organizations and came up with a statement of principle that stressed education and schools taking the lead in dealing with incidents.

“We have addressed this issue at length and tried to inform and work to inform the public,” he said, and the organization must redouble those efforts today.

Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said it’s important that people report incidents because they often go on and aren’t reported, and neither schools or the NSAA can do anything if they don't know about it.

One board member said it’s possible the NSAA should track incidents, but it should also track how schools respond and what effect those actions have, so things that work well can be used by other schools.

Tom Lee, a board member from Omaha Northwest, said it's an uncomfortable topic to talk about but it’s important to do it -- and to do more than just issue statements. He said he’s dealt with the issue, but it’s a problem statewide, not just in urban areas.