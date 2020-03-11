Advocates urge NSAA to take more action to stop racist incidents at sporting and other events

Several people asked the Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors at its meeting Wednesday to make sure the organization takes a more active role in stopping racist incidents at athletic contests and other activities.
“Often students and occasionally adults in the crowd make racist remarks and taunt these athletes and they are expected to 'suck it up' and remain calm,” said Dwayne Wade, president of the Lincoln branch of the NAACP. “Despite the many years of endurance, this still goes unchecked in 2020. It is time that the NSAA take aggressive actions to counteract such racist actions.”
An online petition, launched by a group of community partners and signed by more than 200 people, asks the NSAA to collect data on racist incidents at athletic events and ensure penalties are applied to teams that repeatedly participate in such conduct.
It also asks the organization to establish a public complaint process for people who witness such behavior.
"Our community has shown incredible support to the students who were targeted by hateful comments, but we don’t want it to stop there,” said Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska, one of the organizations that launched the petition.
“This is an opportunity to make sure all kids feel safe and welcome when they step onto the court, field, or track. The NSAA Board of Directors can and should play a leading role in that effort by establishing basic safeguards and data collection.”
Rex Schulte, the attorney representing the NSAA, said the organization has tried to be a leader in addressing such incidents since 2017. After an incident in Lexington, then-executive director Jim Tenopir wrote a letter asking schools to address such incidents, called together members of education organizations and came up with a statement of principle that stressed education and schools taking the lead in dealing with incidents.
“We have addressed this issue at length and tried to inform and work to inform the public,” he said, and the organization must redouble those efforts today.
Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said it’s important that people report incidents because they often go on and aren’t reported, and neither schools or the NSAA can do anything if they don't know about it.
One board member said it’s possible the NSAA should track incidents, but it should also track how schools respond and what effect those actions have, so things that work well can be used by other schools.
Tom Lee, a board member from Omaha Northwest, said it's an uncomfortable topic to talk about but it’s important to do it -- and to do more than just issue statements. He said he’s dealt with the issue, but it’s a problem statewide, not just in urban areas.
“I think it’s really about putting action behind it, not just saying it. There’s things we can do as the NSAA to do more modeling of what we expect.”
Schools need to be aggressive in immediately removing fans who make racist comments, several board members said.
Bellar and some board members said they were hesitant to punish teams for actions of one fan, but said they should make clear what action the NSAA could take for “egregious” problems or for schools not dealing with the problem.
Kathi Wieskamp, a board member from Lincoln Public Schools, said it has to be an ongoing education process to change the culture in schools, not just dealing with one incident and forgetting about it.
“Watching a video is one thing but it’s changing mindsets,” she said. “It’s not a one-and-done either, it’s ongoing and ever-changing.”
