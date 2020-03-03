You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Advocacy group to hold fundraiser, documentary screening on immigration
View Comments

Advocacy group to hold fundraiser, documentary screening on immigration

{{featured_button_text}}
IMMIGRANT RALLIES, 8.18

Rylee Rumann-Bondi (center) holds a sign as people walk by on Aug. 18 outside of the Farmers Market at 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Stand In For Lincoln, organized by Joni Gebhard, Sarah Sawin Thomas and Carol Flora, holds events such as this around town to show support for immigrants. "We put our heads together to see how we could keep (immigration) issues at the forefront of the community," said Sawin Thomas. "Our government is perpetuating cruel immigration policies right now, and officials are unresponsive, so we thought we'd focus on making deeper connections with faith communities." 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

The youth chapter of the grassroots advocacy group Stand In For Lincoln is hosting a screening of the film “Stories Beyond Borders: 5 Films to Spark Action or Immigrant Justice” to raise money to help pay legal costs of a community member facing possible deportation.

The event will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln High School media center. It will include a silent auction, and a 40-minute discussion on immigrant justice where families will be able to share their stories.

“At a time when human rights of immigrants are under attack, a fuller story needs to be told,” the group said in a press release. The five short films show a more complete picture of the attacks on immigrant families and communities.

“Beyond building empathy, these films lift up real stories of resilience and strength, while illustrating some of the ways people can give their time, energy, and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities,” the press release said.

The public is invited, cost is $5 at the door. No cost to Lincoln High students or children. Donations will be collected.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News