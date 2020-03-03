Advocacy group to hold fundraiser, documentary screening on immigration

The youth chapter of the grassroots advocacy group Stand In For Lincoln is hosting a screening of the film “Stories Beyond Borders: 5 Films to Spark Action or Immigrant Justice” to raise money to help pay legal costs of a community member facing possible deportation.

The event will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln High School media center. It will include a silent auction, and a 40-minute discussion on immigrant justice where families will be able to share their stories.

“At a time when human rights of immigrants are under attack, a fuller story needs to be told,” the group said in a press release. The five short films show a more complete picture of the attacks on immigrant families and communities.

“Beyond building empathy, these films lift up real stories of resilience and strength, while illustrating some of the ways people can give their time, energy, and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities,” the press release said.

The public is invited, cost is $5 at the door. No cost to Lincoln High students or children. Donations will be collected.

