LPS BEHAVIOR SKILLS PROGRAM

The number of students who attended the program over the past three years, how many returned to their home schools and how many of those students came back to the behavior skills program because their

behavior continued to be a problem.

SHERRILL

Number attended; 97; 100; 112; 309

Returned to home school; 5 (5%); 5 (5%); 17 (15%); 27 (9%)

Back to behavior skills; 1 (20%); 1 (20%); 0; 2 (18%)

NUERENBERGER

Attended; 101; 88; 89; 278

Returned; 18 (12%); 11 (7%); 8 (13%); 37 (13%)

Back to behavioral skills; 1 (5%); 1 (9%); 0; 2 (5%)

YANKEE HILL

Attended; 116; 92; 86; 294

Returned; 16 (14%); 9 (12%); 10 (13%); 35 (12%)

Back to behavioral skills; 3 (19%); 1 (11%); 2 (20%); 6 (17%)