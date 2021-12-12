ACT scores improve at LPS, but on-time graduation rate declines as disparities continue

And a significant portion of LPS high school students learned remotely full-time, Larson said. At the pandemic's peak, 26% learned remotely; by the end of the year, 22% were still at home.

"That's one of the reasons we're pleased," he said. "It indicates our students continue to persevere in spite of the challenges of the pandemic."

However, the district's on-time graduation rate dipped slightly last year, continuing a trend started before the pandemic of sliding graduation numbers.

Just under 82% of LPS' seniors graduated on time last spring, compared to 82.5% in 2020 and 83.6% in 2019. The district's graduation rate as calculated by the state — which includes four-year students who transferred into LPS — was 80.5%, well under the state rate of 87.6%.

But a bigger senior class this year indicates that those seniors who did not graduate on time came back to get their diploma, Larson said, which is promising.

Racial disparities persisted, too, with white students far more likely to graduate than their Black and Native peers. More than 85% of white students on a four-year graduation track earned their diploma last year, compared to 52.6% of Native students, which is down from 57.1% in 2020.