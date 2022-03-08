Across-the-board raises return for LPS teachers under proposed two-year salary and benefits agreement

Lincoln Public Schools teachers will see a $1,250 raise next school year in addition to other increases based on experience and professional development under a negotiated agreement between the Lincoln Education Association and the district.

The two-year agreement includes what amounts to a 4.11% total salary and benefits increase for teachers in the 2022-23 school year, including the $1,250 base salary increase and raises ranging from $1,740-$3,248 based on a teacher's years of service and education.

It's a significant jump from last year's 1.53% total package increase that did not include across-the-board raises for teachers as the district faced budget cuts amid a drop in state aid. The increases for steps on the pay schedule based on experience and professional development are also up substantially from the $500-$1,800 additions agreed to for this year.

More than 93% of LEA's roughly 2,100 members voted to approve the agreement.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the local teachers' union, said she is "extremely pleased" with how negotiations played out and said the total package increase was the biggest in recent memory.

"We're very happy with that," she said.

The agreement, which the Lincoln Board of Education will consider in April, is a sign that the preliminary budget outlook is better than last year, when LPS made $9.4 million in budget cuts.

"It's not as restrictive as it once was," said Robbie Seybert, director of employee relations, benefits and personnel at LPS. "We had seen some pretty big swings in state aid."

The agreement also locks in salary and benefits increases for the 2023-24 school year, when teachers will see a 3.65% total package increase and $1,055 raise in base pay. Increases on the pay schedule would be $1,545-$4,108.

The base salary for a teacher at LPS in the 2022-23 school year will be $47,056, rising to $47,356 in 2023-24, which is the highest in the state, Seybert said.

LPS and the union typically negotiate one- to two-year agreements, according to Rasmussen, but by having it locked in for two years provides "a little stability" for teachers in an uncertain economic time.

There were some members who would have liked to see higher raises to account for inflation, Rasmussen said, but she acknowledged the district is also navigating financial uncertainty as well.

The agreement also covers a 5.84% increase in health insurance premiums, as well as contributions to retirement and Social Security.

Coming out of a year in which across-the-board raises were frozen, Seybert said the agreement is a move in "the right direction," especially during a challenging time for educators.

"Honestly, we wanted to do all that we can to recognize the hard work and the diligence that the teachers were putting in on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.