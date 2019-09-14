Enrollment practices at some school districts could create barriers for refugees, immigrants and students who are homeless or in foster care, a study by the ACLU of Nebraska found.
The organization recently examined enrollment documents in the state’s 20 most diverse districts and found “a bewildering patchwork of requirements” to verify the student’s age and residence.
Part of the problem stems from a 1987 law aimed at helping find missing children, which requires schools obtain certified copies of birth certificates — or other reliable proof.
Getting copies of birth certificates can be problematic for immigrants and refugees, as well as for students living in foster care or who are homeless, the report said.
And the lack of specificity of what “other reliable proof” means is that what districts accept differs widely, and that creates a hardship for parents, the ACLU said. The study found a similar problem with what schools require as proof of residence.
Although the law says families can provide an affidavit explaining why students don’t have a birth certificate, many districts' written materials don’t specifically say an affidavit is acceptable, said Amy Miller, legal director of ACLU of Nebraska. And that could have a chilling effect on families who read the enrollment form, she said.
The ACLU also had concerns that questions posed by some districts — such as asking students' birth country and how long they'd been here — appear to be a proxy for determining immigration status.
Lincoln Public Schools was among those that ask about birth country and if the student is a refugee, a migrant or foreign, which Student Services Director Russ Uhing said has nothing to do with determining immigration status.
LPS registration forms ask about the country of birth and the primary language spoken in the home to see if students need further services.
When English isn’t the primary language spoken in the home, families go to the district’s welcome center, where they work with bilingual liaisons and take language assessments, said Linda Hix, the district’s federal program director.
Knowing the country of origin helps LPS determine services needed, she said. For instance, an Arabic-speaking student from Sudan would need a different liaison than one from Iraq, Hix said.
Welcome center employees ask about refugee or migrant status because the district can get federal funding to help both groups.
Hix said they’re careful not to ask about citizenship status.
LPS also accepts affidavits from parents if the child doesn’t have a birth certificate and doesn't require proof of address unless there’s a question about the school attendance area, Uhing said.
The ACLU report recommends the state create a single, uniform enrollment form and that the state codify the documents accepted for proof of residence, birth certificates and age.