About one-third of LPS high school students decided not to participate in some or all classes

But Larson cautioned against putting too much stock in what he called “very rough estimates” based on information that teachers provided to principals on the number of students who participated at least minimally in Zoom meetings or Google classroom.

Students could be counted more than once, if for instance, they opted to take third-quarter grades in some classes but not all of them, or just participated in some classes and not others. That means one teacher might show them as not participating at all, while another teacher would count them as being engaged.

Larson said when school ends, teachers hope to get more specific data on which students participated enough to get satisfactory grades.

But the early rough estimates do give district administrators an idea of how remote learning is working and how they might change things moving forward, if remote learning must continue in the fall.

Equity concerns drove the decision to allow students to take their third-quarter grades, not only because of concerns that all families didn’t have reliable internet, but because of other impacts of the pandemic — kids having to watch siblings, or work longer hours to help families make ends meet.