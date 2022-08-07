 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About 600 UNL students to receive degrees this month

  • 0

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will award about 600 degrees in commencement ceremonies Saturday.

The 9 a.m. ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena will include undergraduate and graduate students.

Susan M. Swearer, Willa Cather professor and chair of the Department of Educational Psychology at UNL, will deliver the commencement address. 

As a licensed psychologist, Swearer's work has been featured on "CBS Sunday Morning," the White House Bullying Prevention Conference and Harvard University. 

Susan M. Swearer

Susan M. Swearer. Courtesy Photo.

No tickets are required for the ceremony and attendees may sit in any non-reserved seats other than on the main floor.

Graduates and guests are reminded that some streets in the Haymarket near Pinnacle Bank Arena will be closed on the morning of the ceremony for the weekly farmers market. Parking in garages near the arena can best be accessed from Arena Drive using N Street or Salt Creek Roadway from 10th Street or Antelope Valley Parkway.

Parking is also available in the Festival Lot north of the arena, accessible from Sun Valley Boulevard.

The ceremony will be streamed live and broadcast on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

