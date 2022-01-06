 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A year later, Jan. 6 attack remains teachable moment in Lincoln classrooms
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

A year later, Jan. 6 attack remains teachable moment in Lincoln classrooms

  • Updated
  • 0

On January 6th, 2021, Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn his election defeat, the worst assault on the seat of the federal government since the War of 1812. Here's a look at the key events of the day.

For many, the shocking nature of that early January day, just one year ago, felt a bit like watching the Challenger disaster unfold, or trying to piece together the aftermath of 9/11.

Protesters had stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, breaching a seemingly impenetrable fortress of American democracy.

In the riot's wake: Violence. Death. Questions.

"It had that immediate feeling of, 'What is going on?'" Ryan Salem said.

Ryan Salem

Ryan Salem

And for educators such as Salem, who teaches social studies at Lincoln Southwest High School, it raised another question: How do we talk about this in the classroom?

On the anniversary of the Capitol riot, teachers are revisiting the events of that day, which sparked an ongoing congressional investigation and deepened political wounds amid claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In his government and politics class, Salem will use Jan. 6 as a starting point for senior students who will explore current events throughout the semester. He plans to have a broader discussion when the students study topics such as the Constitution and Electoral College.

Down the hall, Thomas Nettleton is using the anniversary as the focus of an assignment this week in which his government and politics students learn to gather news articles, cite sources and discuss current events.

Thomas Nettleton

Thomas Nettleton

Nettleton expects the conversations to center on more of the aftermath of the event, including voter-fraud legislation around the country that came as a response to Jan. 6.

"The first time we taught Jan. 6 we were essentially trying to decipher what happened," he said. "I would not say a year removed from that the dust has completely settled."

The anniversary of the Capitol riot comes as students are returning from winter break in Lincoln.

Thursday is only the second day of the semester at Lincoln Public Schools, a time teachers typically devote to meeting their new students, going over classroom expectations and handing out syllabuses.

Learning doesn't stop in juvenile detention. Here are the teachers behind LPS' Pathfinder program
LPS brings back all-school mask requirement amid concerns over post-holiday staffing shortage

But since Lincoln Southwest runs on a block schedule, teachers such as Salem and Nettleton are able to start delving into the curriculum a bit sooner.

Students in government and politics learn about the founding documents of the United States, political parties and institutions like Congress, the presidency and the Supreme Court. But the semester's coursework begins with lessons on media literacy, which provide a natural tie-in to current events, like Jan. 6.

Students, for example, study how to dissect what's true -- and what's not -- on social media, which played a key role in the Jan. 6 riots.

"(Students) say, 'I didn't know my government class was going to include my Instagram reel,'" Salem said. "We kind of use it as a hook."

Those media literacy skills were developed by Southwest students as part of an LPS partnership with Stanford University formed four years ago.

The project examined the best ways for students to decipher facts on the internet, such as reading laterally, in which students fact-check as they read news or scroll through social media.

In addition to media literacy, students also learn about civil discourse. Together, they form the foundation for learning about current events, said Jaci Kellison, LPS social studies curriculum specialist.

An LPS administrator went back to school. Here's what he discovered.
New principals at Blessed Sacrament, Cathedral optimistic about future of Catholic education in Lincoln

"I think those are two sets of skills that are necessary for informed citizenship, and that is one of our No. 1 goals: to help our students be prepared to be participatory citizens in their democracy," Kellison said.

Jan. 6 has once again put educators in the middle of cultural and political wars created in wake of the Jan. 6 attack, which served as a flashpoint amid attempts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

A U.S. House select committee is now tasked with investigating the attack, which some say Trump fomented by encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol shortly before the riot.

Discussions in Salem's classroom this week won't focus on the political ramifications as much as the place Jan. 6 -- like 9/11 or the Challenger disaster -- occupies in American history.

Flashbulb moments for his students.

"I think the center focus is, how does this fit into a democracy that is living and breathing?" Salem said. "Certainly the events of Jan. 6 help us understand how critical understanding democracy is."

New elementary school reading curriculum at LPS takes equity-minded, cross-curricular approach

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A blind otter is learning his new surroundings at the Jacksonville Zoo

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News