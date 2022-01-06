A year later, Jan. 6 attack remains teachable moment in Lincoln classrooms

"(Students) say, 'I didn't know my government class was going to include my Instagram reel,'" Salem said. "We kind of use it as a hook."

Those media literacy skills were developed by Southwest students as part of an LPS partnership with Stanford University formed four years ago.

The project examined the best ways for students to decipher facts on the internet, such as reading laterally, in which students fact-check as they read news or scroll through social media.

In addition to media literacy, students also learn about civil discourse. Together, they form the foundation for learning about current events, said Jaci Kellison, LPS social studies curriculum specialist.

"I think those are two sets of skills that are necessary for informed citizenship, and that is one of our No. 1 goals: to help our students be prepared to be participatory citizens in their democracy," Kellison said.

Jan. 6 has once again put educators in the middle of cultural and political wars created in wake of the Jan. 6 attack, which served as a flashpoint amid attempts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol police officer.