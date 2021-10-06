'A win-win' — In age of workforce shortages, student teachers get leg up in landing job at LPS

"Teaching is always going to be valuable, and it's always going to be important, but it's even more critical right now," Nichols said.

The advantage of a symposium, compared to career fairs LPS participates in at area colleges, is that it allows prospective candidates who have already been student teaching to make deeper connections, Witt said.

"This is just kind of the icing on the cake where we allow them to know, 'Hey, I want to be part of LPS and how do I make that happen,'" Witt said.

Tongish, who is from Lincoln and is helping teach English Language Learners at McPhee Elementary, has known she wanted to be a teacher since she was little. When she was in high school, she was part of the inaugural class at The Career Academy, a career and technical education school for juniors and seniors at LPS.

"That just affirmed that teaching was what I wanted to do, because my two years I was there, I think I had 90 hours in a classroom before I’d even started college where I was getting the opportunity to teach," she said.

Now, Tongish and her roommate Nichols are ready to put their education and experience student teaching into full-time practice.