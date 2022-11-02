A week before Nebraskans hit the polls, Lincoln students get their say

Maybe it was leftover trick-or-treating energy — or maybe it was because Election Day had finally arrived — but Tanner Soderberg could sense the excitement.

Students in his fourth grade classroom was getting ready to cast their ballots at Lakeview Elementary School, joining thousands of students across Lincoln taking part in Wednesday's student vote ahead of next week's statewide election.

"I didn't know if it was a Halloween carryover or the voting," Soderberg said. "I think I saw this year for the first time how involved they wanted to be."

The mock election allows students from fourth grade through high school to vote in crucial races, compare results and, most importantly, learn about an important civic duty, said Jaci Kellison, LPS social studies curriculum specialist.

"It's always an exciting day," she said.

At the elementary level, the student election is tied to curriculum on how to vote and the different types of elected positions and issues that appear on ballots.

How the students voted There were 19,698 students who voted in Lincoln Public Schools mock general election Wednesday. Here are the results: Governor * Carol Blood (D): 8,528 (43%) * Jim Pillen (R): 6,631 (34%) * Scott Zimmerman (L): 3,998 (20%) 1st Congressional District * Patty Pansing Brooks (D): 10,221 (52%) * Mike Flood (R): 8,588 (44%) Initiative 432 (Voter ID) * For: 12,062 (61%) * Against: 7,068 (36%) Initiative 433 (Raise minimum wage) * For: 14,316 (73%) * Against: 4,915 (25%)

In middle school and high school, students dive into the actual issues at stake, Kellison said, while learning how to become well-informed voters.

When a student finally leaves LPS, they'll have hopefully taken part in the mock election — held every two years — five times, Kellison said.

"So then by the time they become of voting age, they have had those multiple exposures to participating in the election process," she said.

Students also prepared by watching videos in class beforehand that explained how the mock election compares to real voting, the history of voting rights and what mail-in ballots and polling stations are.

At Lakeview in west Lincoln, students and staff created their own polling place in a second-floor classroom complete with red, white and blue voting booths, where fourth graders Azariah Smith, Sena Mohling and Victor Ramirez logged onto their Chromebooks and cast their first-ever ballots.

Ramirez and Mohling said they learned about the candidates and issues in class, information they used to guide their decisions.

Smith checked boxes that she thought would make her community a better place.

"I just thought about people you care for and what you think of them and what they do to make the world happy," Smith said.

One of the more exciting parts for students was choosing poll workers who helped their classmates sign in and find an empty booth.

Results were posted on LPS's website Wednesday afternoon and broken down by school. At the high school level, students will analyze the results after Tuesday's general election to see how the two compare.

Democrats performed well overall. Out of 20,000 votes cast, Carol Blood took 43% of the vote for governor compared to 34% for Jim Pillen.

In the House race, Patty Pansing Brooks edged Mike Flood by over 1,500 votes while students were overwhelmingly in favor of raising the minimum wage. Over 60% of students also supported voter ID.

Generally, Democrats appeared to perform better at Title I schools, defined as those buildings with 40% or more students enrolled in the free- and reduced-lunch program. Those schools also appeared less in favor of voter ID.

But at the end of the day, Wednesday's vote was less about who won and more about the importance of being a good citizen.

"I think it's a huge deal," Soderberg said, "and we're trying to kind of show that to kids."