A tale of two middle schools in a pandemic
A tale of two middle schools in a pandemic

Stickers, placed 3 feet apart, dot the walls above the lockers at Dawes Middle School, reminding students where to line up.

Long strips of tape divide the hallways.

A grid system — letters on one wall, numbers on the other — help students figure out where to stand in the gym, a lesson in geometry and physical distancing.

The bells between classes are gone, replaced by teachers eyeing the clock, releasing students a row at a time, every 10 seconds or so, a slow segue into a hallway where students walk in a single line and “tight to the right” is the new-school-year catch-phrase.

Across town, many of the same strategies govern Scott, another of LPS’ 12 middle schools.

But the two schools are bookends of the district’s schools for Lincoln’s tweens: Dawes, built in 1958 in northeast Lincoln, is the smallest middle school with 445 students. Scott, built in 1996 in southwest Lincoln, is the largest with 1,150.

Dawes has two levels and smaller hallways, gymnasiums and lunchrooms and although sixth graders spend much of their day in one area of the building, the rest of the students share much of the space.

Scott has one long hallway with different areas that include classrooms, common space and lockers for each grade. Each grade is divided into two pods off the main hallway. Each pod has 180 to 200 students, so students spend much of their day with the others in their pods.

First day of middle school

Arrows and signage remind students of the flow of foot traffic and spacing requirements in the lunchroom at Dawes Middle School at the beginning of a school year in the middle of a pandemic.

But the school is crowded. There are three portable classrooms at Scott, and the staggered schedules put in place in high schools means that just down the road at Southwest High School, about 990 students spend their days in a building that’s more than twice the square footage of the nearby middle school.

“We’re big,” said Scott Principal Marco Pedroza.

Middle schools, by definition, fall somewhere between high schools: students move around more than elementary school students, which makes cohorting — keeping one classroom of students with the same group of 15-25 kids all day — more difficult. But they move around less than high school students, and tend to stay at least with their group or grade most of the day.

Cohorting makes contact tracing for the coronavirus easier, and it’s easier to isolate those possibly exposed to COVID-19.

LPS didn't stagger schedules at middle schools because they have less movement and aren’t as large as high schools, and students are less able than high school students to work independently from home.

Many of the strategies to help students follow health precautions established by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department work for both Scott and Dawes.

At both schools, standing hand sanitizer stations — a design with PVC pipe made at the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus — are set up at the main entrances and some other areas. Each room has bottles of hand sanitizer.

Students are only supposed to use their lockers at the beginning and end of the day, and days of students flooding the hallways are gone. Instead, tape running along those hallways and refrains of “tight to the right” help them remember to stay to the right side and away from the other direction of traffic.

At Dawes, students walk in single file. At Scott, they have to walk two-by-two.

At both schools, sixth and seventh graders come in different entrances and wait in the gym, using a grid to find a spot that keeps them a safe distance from their peers.

The small numbers at Dawes mean every other lunch bench can be taped off, and so is every other chair to keep enough space between students as they eat, said Principal Liz Miller. Students follow the arrows that take them in and out of the lunchroom in one direction.

First day of middle school

Dawes Middle School world languages teacher Brittney Bolkovac teaches Spanish on the first day of school for middle school students, who sit two to desks that all face the same direction and are spaced as far apart as possible.

At Scott, they now use the entire lunchroom, not just half, have four, not eight students at each table, put composting stations in the middle to reduce bottlenecks and excuse each table one-by-one, rather than waiting for a whole group, Pedroza said.

Both principals say putting the students’ lunch codes on their badges — instead of having to use a finger scanner and clean it between uses or rely on kids to remember their lunch codes — helped streamline the process and get kids through quickly.

Officials have added to the time it takes to get all students through the lunch line, and make sure one class is completely through before the next group comes in, which allows tables to be cleaned between groups.

During recess at Scott, students can still play foursquare with the basketball hoops on a slab of concrete, but no more pickup football games or large groups under the basketball hoops. And teachers and administrators go outside between each recess to wash the basketballs in a bleach solution, Pedroza said.

And the teachers can take advantage of a fairly large campus to let kids outside to take mask breaks. At Dawes, in a more densely populated part of town, they go outside when they can or find other areas to space out and take off their masks.

First day of middle school

A double-pump hand sanitizer station built at the University of Nebraska's Innovation Campus sits outside the lunchroom at Dawes Middle School on Thursday, the first day of school for middle school students.

Students at Dawes each get a plastic bag with their own supplies — dry-erase markers, pens and pencils. And they each have a laminated piece of paper they use as their own dry-erase board.

The biggest worry, for both principals, was making sure they’d thought of all the details.

“The hard part for me as a leader is you want to ensure you have a vision and everyone is following it,” Pedroza said. “This year it’s safety and you want to make sure the systems are in place."

When something doesn’t work right, they adjust.

On the first day, Pedroza said, eighth graders were coming in one door, in two groups. That was too crowded. Now they come in two doors, a few at a time.

The biggest challenge, across the district, is physical distancing. The numbers are a big part of it, but it’s also that kids and teachers thrive on interaction and connection. Both principals have to stop themselves from giving high-fives (air-fives, now), or patting kids on the back.

“It’s hard, teaching students to social distance in the hallways,” Miller said. “Kids are social, they want to be next to each other and talk.”

And it’s a work in progress, especially with the sheer numbers at schools such as Scott. The dots on the walls help, but when the kids lined up outside at Scott, there was little distance between them, a matter, Pedroza said, of learning the new rules.

And that is going to take more than a day.

“Nobody said it was going to be an easy year in education,” he said.



 
Liz Miller

Liz Miller, Dawes Middle School principal

 Courtesy photo
 
Marco Pedroza

Scott Middle School Principal Marco Pedroza

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

