A tale of two middle schools in a pandemic

Students are only supposed to use their lockers at the beginning and end of the day, and days of students flooding the hallways are gone. Instead, tape running along those hallways and refrains of “tight to the right” help them remember to stay to the right side and away from the other direction of traffic.

At Dawes, students walk in single file. At Scott, they have to walk two-by-two.

At both schools, sixth and seventh graders come in different entrances and wait in the gym, using a grid to find a spot that keeps them a safe distance from their peers.

The small numbers at Dawes mean every other lunch bench can be taped off, and so is every other chair to keep enough space between students as they eat, said Principal Liz Miller. Students follow the arrows that take them in and out of the lunchroom in one direction.

At Scott, they now use the entire lunchroom, not just half, have four, not eight students at each table, put composting stations in the middle to reduce bottlenecks and excuse each table one-by-one, rather than waiting for a whole group, Pedroza said.