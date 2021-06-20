'A power boost for these kids' — More students than ever before are in summer school this year as LPS looks to fight learning loss

The district is using approximately $200,000 in federal money to pay 42 additional staff to teach those high school classes, which students enroll in to recover credits to stay on track for graduation or to simply get ahead of required classwork.

It's also a chance for kids to explore subjects they might not normally be able to fit into their schedule, like music and career courses.

"It really runs the gamut as far as why kids take high school summer school," Uhing said.

All elementary schools will also offer jump-start programs — which typically help incoming kindergarteners acclimate to their new learning environment — to first graders as well this August.

In all, it adds up to a busier summer for LPS.

That's true across the nation as well. According to USA Today, more students than ever before are attending summer school this year, thanks to more than $1 billion in federal funding earmarked for expanded classes. Los Angeles' public school system, for one, is offering free summer school to all of its more than 665,000 students, something it wouldn't typically be able to afford.