A pandemic silver lining: Veterans Day celebration without constraints of geography

Irvine tries to make each year better, to help his students understand that their freedoms are secured and protected by the military.

“I want to teach these kids about our freedoms and hopefully they want to preserve and protect them and not take them for granted,” he said.

Students spent more time preparing this year, and did projects Irvine posted on a school website: essays and poems, artwork and interviews with veterans.

So they were ready Friday, when Kerrey popped up on the screens at the front of their classrooms, followed by U.S. Navy Commander Kyle Peitzmeier, who is now executive officer of the University of Nebraska ROTC Navy unit; Kenny Winn, retired from the Nebraska National Guard and U.S. Marines, where he was a major sergeant, and Commander Jack Riggins, a retired Navy SEAL whose kids now go to Lux.

They listened as Hagel told them he was encouraged by voter turnout this year, that Veterans Day is not only a time to thank veterans for their service, but to inspire the next generation of leaders who will find different ways to contribute.

He reminded the future leaders listening to him in unusual and difficult times to remember that the Constitution means the United States is a nation of laws, that allows us to self-correct and change things, to get better.