A pandemic silver lining: Veterans Day celebration without constraints of geography

Every now and then an opportunity arises from this pandemic, a sliver of good pushing its way through the bad for those willing to seize it.
Brad Irvine and the other social studies teachers at Lux Middle School decided to seize it for their 280 eighth graders Friday, three days before Veterans Day.
They knew the annual celebration they’d had for two decades would be different this year, that inviting veterans into the school to meet with and talk to students couldn’t happen.
But the pandemic has enlightened the world — and certainly educators — to the possibilities (and downfalls) of Zoom, and the social studies teachers realized an opportunity when they saw one.
What if geography didn’t matter? What if, in addition to local veterans, students could talk to Nebraskans who have worked on a national stage, who live on the coast, too far away to visit the classrooms most years?
The answer: In addition to three local veterans with distinguished service records popping up on big screens at the front of the classroom, so did Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey, two Nebraskans and Purple Heart recipients who served in Vietnam, then came home and kept on serving.
Both Kerrey and Hagel served in the U.S. Senate. Kerrey, who received the Medal of Honor, was governor of Nebraska and ran for president. Hagel worked for the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, then served as Secretary of Defense under Barack Obama.
On Friday, they spoke to eighth graders at Lux via Zoom, answered students' questions and imparted a little timely wisdom.
Hagel, who earned two Purple Hearts serving alongside his brother, drew parallels between today's racial strife and the racial divisions in 1968 when he was in Vietnam.
Back then, the racial issues in Vietnam were very real, he said, but you learn quickly when you serve in the same unit, especially in war, that you must depend on the person next to you.
Support Local Journalism
“You don’t care about the color of the skin of the man or woman next to you. You don’t care what his or her religion is, you don't care what his or her political philosophy is,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how different they are from you, we're all the same. You learn tolerance in the service, you learn to understand each other.”
For 21 years, Lux teachers have invited local veterans to share their stories with the eighth graders, because they believe it means more to have students hear veterans' stories firsthand.
It makes it real, said teacher Jennifer Wallman, helps students understand and empathize with the sacrifices they made.
“They don’t get that from listening to me or Mr. Irvine or even just reading,” Wallman said. “It’s firsthand accounts.”
Irvine tries to make each year better, to help his students understand that their freedoms are secured and protected by the military.
“I want to teach these kids about our freedoms and hopefully they want to preserve and protect them and not take them for granted,” he said.
Students spent more time preparing this year, and did projects Irvine posted on a school website: essays and poems, artwork and interviews with veterans.
So they were ready Friday, when Kerrey popped up on the screens at the front of their classrooms, followed by U.S. Navy Commander Kyle Peitzmeier, who is now executive officer of the University of Nebraska ROTC Navy unit; Kenny Winn, retired from the Nebraska National Guard and U.S. Marines, where he was a major sergeant, and Commander Jack Riggins, a retired Navy SEAL whose kids now go to Lux.
They listened as Hagel told them he was encouraged by voter turnout this year, that Veterans Day is not only a time to thank veterans for their service, but to inspire the next generation of leaders who will find different ways to contribute.
He reminded the future leaders listening to him in unusual and difficult times to remember that the Constitution means the United States is a nation of laws, that allows us to self-correct and change things, to get better.
The country is divided now — a polarized political division that has paralyzed the country in many ways — and citizens have a responsibility to work through that, he said.
“That’s tolerance as well, that’s respect for others’ opinions as well, that’s listening as well. In the end, you compromise. That’s democracy."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!