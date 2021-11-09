A new light: Lasers, not light bulbs, will light up classroom projectors at LPS

How many teachers does it take to change a light bulb?
Well, thanks to advances in technology, Lincoln Public Schools won't have to worry about replacing those costly incandescent bulbs used to light up classroom projectors.
Over the next several years, the district will phase out light-bulb projectors in place of laser-powered ones that are more powerful, produce less heat and require less maintenance, said chief technology officer Kirk Langer.
LPS first installed wall-mounted light-bulb projectors in its middle schools about seven years ago when those schools moved toward a fully digital curriculum as part of a district-wide initiative to boost classroom technology, Langer said.
The district had experimented with using flat-panel displays in its Title I middle schools as an alternative to projectors and light bulbs but found that the screens took up precious whiteboard real estate. So instead, it installed projectors in non-Title I middle schools and all elementary schools and high schools.
But now those projectors are starting to reach the end of their life cycles while laser projectors have become more cost-friendly, which explains the switch, Langer said.
"When we did this, laser projectors were just hitting the market. They cost markedly more. We're in a different position now," he said.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education bypassed the typical two-reading format and voted to set aside $827,000 in general fund and depreciation dollars for 700 projectors and 300 wall mounts to be installed in all of the district's middle schools.
Because of nationwide supply chain issues, Langer doesn't expect the district to have them in hand until next summer, just in time for the 2022-23 school year. Laser projectors will also be phased in at the high school and elementary school levels, too, when the current projecters reach the end of their life cycle.
While laser projectors don't use bulbs — which can cost hundreds of dollars — they have similar lifespans to light-bulb projectors, Langer said, which means they too will need to be replaced in the future.
