A little 'pandemic slide' in LPS students' reading test scores; more loss in math

Lincoln Public School students lost surprisingly few reading skills but fared more poorly in math during a pandemic that closed schools last spring and required a rapid shift to remote learning, one measure shows.
Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction, called the results of the latest standardized test results remarkable, given the quick shift to remote learning during the final quarter of school in March. The results reflect what happened during that fourth quarter, not performance this fall.
“To be essentially in the same spot is remarkable,” he said. “I’m pleasantly surprised at how high the scores are in grades 3-8. It indicates little to no learning loss in reading,” he said.
Students in math lost more ground than reading -- results that mirror national studies done on what educators have coined the “pandemic slide.” The term is a take-off on “summer slide” that describes what students lose or forget they’ve learned over summer vacation.
The results don’t include those students who chose remote learning this fall, which means instead of about 88% of students being tested, it was more like 75%.
LPS officials compared the average percentile rankings of third through eighth graders (fifth through eighth graders in math) who took the norm-referenced Measure of Academic Progress, or MAP, tests in the fall of 2019 and again in the fall of 2020, so it compared the same group of students -- those who were second graders last fall and third graders this fall, and so on.
Norm-referenced tests show whether students perform better or worse than a hypothetical average student -- a “norm” determined by comparing scores against performance results of a statistically selected group of test takers. That “norm” group was determined prior to the pandemic.
What LPS results show is that in reading this year’s third graders performed in the 84th percentile -- that means that they performed better than 84% of the other students in the “normed” group. And that same group of students performed in the same percentile -- 84th -- last year, which showed no change despite the disruption of the pandemic.
Older students showed slight declines: from 1 percentile point to 5.
This year’s fourth graders dropped from the 84th to the 83rd percentile in reading; fifth graders from 83rd to 78th; sixth graders from 76th to 72nd; seventh graders from 75th to 72nd and eighth graders from 78th to 73rd.
Support Local Journalism
Students showed a bigger slide in math: between 19 and 5 percentile points.
This year’s fifth graders dropped from the 82nd percentile to the 66th percentile; sixth graders from 79th to 60th; seventh graders from 74th to 69th and eighth graders from 83rd to 77th.
Leslie Eastman, LPS director of assessment, said there was little difference in average “slide” in percentile rankings between last fall and this fall when comparing schools with high levels of poverty to more affluent schools.
That’s noteworthy because equity concerns were heightened by the pandemic. Educators worried, for instance, that children from high-poverty families would have less access to high-speed internet needed for remote learning, or they would have to work to help support their families.
Percentile rankings vary widely in schools across the district, with high-poverty schools generally having lower percentile rankings. The changes from last year to this year also vary, but it’s not the case that the slide was necessarily greater in high-poverty schools. In some cases the percentile rankings for high poverty schools actually increased from last year to this year.
Larson said the lack of slide in reading means LPS students are getting a solid foundation early on, one that allows students to maintain their skills assuming they continue reading outside of class.
It’s less likely students will perform mathematics outside class -- they're more likely to pick up a book than perform the Pythagorean theorem when they’re not in school. That's one of the reasons for the greater loss in math, but math skills are also more dependent on direct instruction, Larson said, one skill in math builds on another.
Interestingly, in one national study, younger elementary-aged students lost more ground in reading than fourth and fifth graders -- the opposite of LPS. Another national study showed large drops in math skills -- particularly in sixth grade.
LPS curriculum officials, worried about the potential slide, created tools to help teachers. For each math lesson, they indicated what tasks teachers can use to determine how much students know, how to incorporate “reteaching” of certain skills into the lessons and what activities can be scaled back or omitted to make time for the necessary reteaching.
Larson said officials are gathering data on other indicators to help them assess the effects of the pandemic, including comparing grades and failure rates.
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!