A little 'pandemic slide' in LPS students' reading test scores; more loss in math

Lincoln Public School students lost surprisingly few reading skills but fared more poorly in math during a pandemic that closed schools last spring and required a rapid shift to remote learning, one measure shows.

Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction, called the results of the latest standardized test results remarkable, given the quick shift to remote learning during the final quarter of school in March. The results reflect what happened during that fourth quarter, not performance this fall.

“To be essentially in the same spot is remarkable,” he said. “I’m pleasantly surprised at how high the scores are in grades 3-8. It indicates little to no learning loss in reading,” he said.

Students in math lost more ground than reading -- results that mirror national studies done on what educators have coined the “pandemic slide.” The term is a take-off on “summer slide” that describes what students lose or forget they’ve learned over summer vacation.

The results don’t include those students who chose remote learning this fall, which means instead of about 88% of students being tested, it was more like 75%.