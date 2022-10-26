'A great beginning': Doane surprises Belmont students featured in film with scholarship

Fifty-five years ago on Wednesday, Martin Luther King Jr. stood in front of a group of students at Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia and asked them a question.

What is your life's blueprint?

So, it seemed like destiny to Bobbie Ehrlich then, that on the anniversary of that famous speech, her former students would find their answer in the Belmont Community Center gym.

On Wednesday, Doane University announced a new scholarship program for eight former Belmont Elementary students whose journey preparing for the annual MLK Youth Rally and March as part of the school's TRACKS mentorship program was captured in an Emmy-nominated documentary.

"What are you going to do with your blueprint?" Ehrlich said, echoing MLK after the scholarships were announced in a surprise ceremony. "You just got the opportunity to have the most amazing experiences unfold."

The Belmont Eight Scholarship Program will allow the eight seventh graders — Eveline Ungery, Alejandra Moreno, Mohamed Sabiel, Jevon Paynre, Kenadee Broussard, Alex Morris, Leriya'h Clay and Payton Craine — to visit the campus, attend leadership classes and eventually attend Doane for free.

"It was an easy decision because you bring so much talent, so much vision and your future is limitless," said Luis Sotelo, Doane vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The scholarships, funded by Doane, will provide "culturally responsive educational experience" annually for other students as well. Starting in sixth grade, students will be offered a number of leadership and service opportunities, and those who successfully complete the program will be admitted to Doane for free.

"It kind of surprised me," said Morris. "I just hope that everyone who gets this opportunity, they do good stuff. … Like, we're the first and I hope we're not the last."

Ashley Morris, Alex's mother, said her son has already visited Doane and "loved it." She was "so proud" and "excited" when he was offered the scholarship.

"I had no idea it was going to be of this magnitude," she said.

The eight Belmont TRACKS scholars were featured in the 2021 documentary "We Will Not Be Silent," which tracked the then-fifth graders as they prepared for the MLK Youth Rally and March, an annual gathering of students in Lincoln honoring MLK and other civil rights leaders' legacies.

Nearly every crop of TRACKS scholars had done the same thing: Take a book about the civil rights movement and transform it into a performance piece.

But the pandemic had arrived. The 2021 rally — an important one with the social unrest of the year before fresh on everyone's mind — was in jeopardy.

"Many of our kids, our Black and brown scholars, already are not receiving equitable opportunities, and COVID expanded that," said Pete Ferguson, a youth development coordinator at LPS, who helped start the TRACKS program. "We'd be doing a disservice if I and the other community members" canceled the rally.

But they didn't.

Instead, the 2021 rally went virtual. Brian Seifferlein and David Koehn of LPS's media services decided to document the unusual journey. The two ended up shooting hundreds of hours of footage parsed down into a one-hour, black-and-white documentary.

The movie was shown at the Lincoln Community Playhouse and later nominated for a regional Emmy.

Then Marilyn Johnson Farr and her colleagues reached out.

Doane University wanted to air the movie at the Crete college for prospective teachers to see and hear voices of students that they would soon serve in the future.

The showing was in October, and when it was over, Ferguson got on the stage and made a pitch: Let's not let the story end here. Don't let these students walk away empty-handed.

"He just made a very moving request," Johnson Farr, a professor of education.

The college students were so moved — by Ferguson and the film both — they wrote letters in support of the scholarships.

The idea eventually came before President Roger Hughes, who jumped on board.

"Immediately he was like, 'Let's do it,'" Ferguson said.

The scholarships are paid for by Doane and will cover the cost of undergraduate tuition, but it will require an investment of time on the part of the scholars, Johnson Farr said. They'll visit the campus, take part in educational camps and meet with Hughes.

In essence, the foundation will already be laid by the time they graduate so they'll come to college prepared.

"It's a great beginning," Johnson Farr said.

The TRACKS program dates back to Ferguson's time volunteering in a fourth grade classroom more than 20 years ago.

Ferguson, who was working for Leadership Lincoln at the time, proved so popular with the students that each fourth grader wanted him as his mentor.

Instead, the school picked students from every class based on nomination letters and staff input.

Thus, TRACKS — which stands for talent, respect, ambition, commitment and knowledge — was born.

The mentorship group is seen as a way to give young, diverse students a leg up, much like Doane's scholarships will aim to do, too.

"There was a family with me and I wasn't alone," Mohamed Sabiel said about his time in the program.

Kenadee Broussard said the program allowed her to meet more people and opened up doors for her.

Like on Wednesday, when she and her peers began to draw their own blueprint.

"This is amazing," said Kip Broussard, Kenadee Broussard's brother. "I don't know if they realize what an amazing opportunity they truly have in front of them right now, but they will."