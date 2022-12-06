'A force for good': Willie Shafer ensured students could keep learning, even when accidents happened

First, the boxes stuffed with shirts, socks and underwear overtook Willie Shafer's car.

Then the den at her home.

Then the garage.

Shafer didn't mind. If ensuring students had access to dry, clean clothes at school meant sacrificing a huge chunk of her home, she was going to do it, her daughter, Met Gallagher, said.

Eventually, Lincoln Public Schools set aside space in the Saratoga Elementary School basement for Willie's Underwear Project, which has supplied school nurses with clothes and other personal items for children who need them since Shafer started collecting donations in 2002. Shafer died last week at the age of 88.

To Gallagher, her mother's project was about making sure students could stay in class — instead of waiting in the nurse's office — when accidents inevitably happened.

"She was a force for good," she said Tuesday.

Originally from Central City, Shafer moved to Lincoln to attend college and eventually landed at Lefler Middle School, where she taught English and journalism for 25 years.

Initially, however, she only stayed for five, leaving Lefler in 1961 so she could raise three children.

During that hiatus, she was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Lincoln Board of Education in 1973 and later served as board president.

After a new state law divided the city into districts in 1979, Shafer no longer lived in the district she served and couldn't run for reelection, so she opted to return to teaching — and went back to Lefler.

She stayed until her retirement in 1999.

Marilyn Moore, the longtime associate superintendent of instruction at LPS, remembers Shafer's great sense of humor and strength in working with middle school students.

She can still recall stumbling upon one of Shafer's classes in the Lefler library doing research.

"It was just a joy to watch her interact with middle school students," Moore said. "She truly understood how to work with them."

Shafer's biggest impact on children, however, came after she left the classroom.

In 2002, her chapter of PEO — a women's educational service organization — had received a request from LPS to help supply a school with socks and underwear.

Dry clothes for when young students have an accident in the classroom.

But Shafer wanted to do more.

So she met with the district's health services director and visited all 28 PEO chapters, collecting donations of shirts, mittens, underwear, socks and other personal items — like Chapstick — that she'd hand off to school nurses.

"It was like a drug deal in a Super Saver parking lot with her trunk open," Gallagher said. "They would come and take whatever they wanted out of her car."

She'd also take money, too, from service clubs and other groups to buy clothes herself — often at a discount — for Willie's Underwear Project as it came to be called.

The boxes of clothes initially filled her car, then her garage and eventually a space in the basement of Saratoga Elementary, where health techs from across the district can now pick up supplies once a month.

"Willie's Underwear Project was a huge support to kids and staff members in schools," Moore said. "It's not very glamorous; it was just a need and she solved it."

Shafer's daughter recalled the gratitude she would hear from staff who could always count on her mother to help out.

If an immigrant student new to Lincoln, for example, needed a pair of snow boots, Shafer was the person to call.

"She would tell a nurse, 'Trace their foot on a piece of notebook paper so I know exactly what size of boots,'" Gallagher said. "She would do anything."

One of the bigger collection drives took place in the backyard of the Sheridan Boulevard home of Mary Beth and Rich Rice, a neighbor of Shafer's.

Their yearly ice cream social turned into an opportunity to take donations of underwear, socks and more.

"She just took a really small idea and made a big difference," Mary Beth Rice said. "We've all been blessed to be influenced by her."

Gallagher said her mom was small in stature — she stood just 4-foot-10 — but lived large.

Her circle of friends was big, too, both in Lincoln and around the country. Shafer stayed active in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was on many national boards over the years.

She also had a large crew of people — friends from her various ladies' groups and PEO — that help run the "well-oiled machine" of Willie Underwear's Project, which Gallagher will now take over, just as she promised her mom she would.

"It won't stop."