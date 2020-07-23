A different sort of high school graduation

GUESTS: Each family can get up to six tickets with assigned seats and if students didn't pick them up last week they will be available at the PBA box office one hour before the ceremony. Doors will open an hour before the ceremony and students should report to the main floor a half-hour before the ceremony begins. Paid parking will be available in the parking garages south of the arena, free parking will be available north of the arena in the festival space parking or the Saltdogs stadium parking. Enter through the north doors or the main doors on the south side of the arena off R Street and follow directions to the seating areas.