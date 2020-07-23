A different sort of high school graduation

Lincoln Public Schools graduation ceremonies this weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena will involve students in caps and gowns getting diplomas — but the rest of it will look different from previous years.
For one thing, a pandemic delayed the ceremonies until the end of July, though LPS officials said nearly two-thirds of graduating seniors have still indicated plans to participate.
Here’s five things you should know about the ceremonies that will happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with time in between for arena officials to clean and sanitize.
GUESTS: Each family can get up to six tickets with assigned seats and if students didn't pick them up last week they will be available at the PBA box office one hour before the ceremony. Doors will open an hour before the ceremony and students should report to the main floor a half-hour before the ceremony begins. Paid parking will be available in the parking garages south of the arena, free parking will be available north of the arena in the festival space parking or the Saltdogs stadium parking. Enter through the north doors or the main doors on the south side of the arena off R Street and follow directions to the seating areas.
LIVESTREAM AND VIRTUAL: Each school's ceremony will be livestreamed on the LPS website and the LNK TV Education Channel for those who want to watch from home. Pre-recorded virtual ceremonies will air Sunday on 10/11's MeTV channel: Northeast, noon; Southwest, 1:30 p.m.; East, 3 p.m.; North Star, 4:30 p.m.; Southeast, 6 p.m.; Lincoln High, 7:30 p.m.
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Face coverings for students, staff and guests are required. Students should wear masks with ear loops so they can be easily removed for professional photos on stage. The arena’s clear bag policy will be followed. Students and guests should self-screen and stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.
THE PROGRAM: There will be no live music, handshakes, fist bumps, high fives or elbow bumps. Students will sit as alphabetically assigned. There will be speeches or remarks from the school principal, board of education members, LPS executives and students. There will be professional photos taken as students enter and exit stage, and students will be handed packets with their diplomas and awards.
WHEN IT’S OVER: Principals will dismiss students starting from the back of the seating area, and they should continue walking till they’ve left the building. Guests will be dismissed starting with the top and back rows to reduce congestion and help maintain physical distancing. LPS officials recommend families plan a location to meet their graduate outside after the ceremony, if possible away from the main entrance area.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!