'A bias for action' — Carter outlines 5-year strategic plan for NU

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like so much else in 2020, the unveiling of Ted Carter's five-year strategy for growing the University of Nebraska was put on hold because of the coronavirus.

But the pandemic didn't scrap the new NU president's plan completely.

Instead, the once-in-a-lifetime event, plus the renewed activism around issues of social justice, helped Carter and NU focus the thinking about the role the university plays in the state, who it serves and what its future may look like.

"The pandemic has required us to think differently about everything," Carter said Friday during a meeting of the NU Board of Regents held at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

It's forced a reexamination of how higher education is delivered to students, the costs of doing so, how its employees work, as well as what campus life looks like, among a multitude of other things.

On Friday, the conversations that have taken place during a "moment of challenge" throughout the first seven months of Carter's tenure as NU's top administrator were made public for the first time.

Carter said the five-year strategy, an outline of NU's highest ambitions as an institution, will plot how the university responds to the new world being created by COVID-19 while charting a path for future growth.