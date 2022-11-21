 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$5 million in grants available for Nebraska nursing students

Nebraska nursing students are eligible for $2,500 scholarships per semester thanks to a $5 million grant awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Any Nebraska resident enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), or accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is eligible to apply.

Qualified applicants will receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis each semester until their nursing program is complete or the ARPA funds run out.

Upon completion of a qualified nursing program, scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.

All current and prospective CNA, LPN and accelerated BSN students can apply at https://redcap.link/75o4jzvw.

