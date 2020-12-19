48 years after starting, Lincoln woman earns degree from UNL

Sue Wesely always knew she wanted to finish the undergraduate degree she started 48 years ago, but first she had to put all five of her kids through college.

Wesely, a longtime receptionist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Office of Student Involvement, graduated from UNL on Saturday with a degree in Great Plains studies, completing a journey that involved overcoming three different cancer diagnoses and the struggles of being a non-traditional student.

"It's like something's been missing all these years, and I think it was that I hadn't finished (my degree)," Wesely said. "I feel good that I'm finished."

Wesely was one of about 1,400 UNL students who graduated Saturday. The ceremony was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Wesely from celebrating with her family.

"My husband just let me do it," she said. "He never complained about the messes or anything. He got me to school if I needed to get to school and he helped me at the library."

Wesely said taking classes while working full-time involved a lot of organization and determination. She restarted her educational journey in 2016 and decided to major in Great Plains studies, a degree that was not offered when she first attended UNL in 1972.