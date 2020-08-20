35 LPS staff members self-quarantining because of COVID symptoms, exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the first week of school, 35 Lincoln Public Schools staff members self-quarantined either because they began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or had a “high-risk” contact with someone who has the virus.

That’s among the statistics -- as of 4 p.m. Wednesday -- on a new dashboard LPS plans to update weekly with the number of positive cases in schools as well as the number of staff self-quarantining during that time period. LPS said it would release its dashboard weekly on Thursdays.

The numbers don’t distinguish between students and staff, nor whether the staff members are teachers or other staff who would have much less contact with students. LPS said that's to protect their privacy.

LPS employs more than 6,000 people, including more than 3,600 teachers and nearly 200 administrators. More than 42,000 students attend LPS, more than 8,000 of whom have opted for remote learning because of the pandemic.

The four cases include three at schools: two at Cavett Elementary on Tuesday and one member of Southwest’s freshman football team reported last week. Presumably the fourth case is someone at one of the other LPS buildings such as the district office, operations, transportation or the distribution center.