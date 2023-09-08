For Emily Hall, the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has played a big role in her experience on campus.

The senior Spanish and psychology double major began volunteering with the center as a freshman after protests broke out across campus in August 2021 following rumors of an alleged sexual assault at the fraternity commonly known as Fiji.

In those first few weeks of her college career — as hundreds of students stormed the steps on the Nebraska Union night after night — Hall felt inspired to get involved.

“I just wanted to be a part of the conversation,” she said. “I was just sick of it being something that only me and my friends discussed and we didn't really know what we could do or how we could teach others about these topics.”

So, she became a CARE Ambassador for two years to help advocate for sexual assault awareness.

Now, she’s in her second year as a peer educator, helping run Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence workshops for students across campus.

CARE began offering SARV workshops through a pilot program at the start of last school year, which are run entirely by trained peer educators like Hall. The program was created in response to University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s Executive Memorandum No. 44 that mandated all students across campuses receive in-person sexual misconduct training.

“While much has been and is being done on the campuses to address sexual misconduct across the NU system, more can be done,” Carter wrote in the memorandum.

“We intend to focus intensely on the human factor, seeing to it that every individual in our university community is rigorously trained and has the resources needed to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive culture for all members of our community.”

Workshops are mandatory for all first-year or incoming students, and strongly encouraged for all other students. Around 130 in-person workshops will take place at each residence hall in use at UNL throughout the first semester in order to educate every freshman.

So far, they’ve reached an estimated 250 students in their first few training sessions this year, according to Abbey Ragain, prevention program coordinator.

“We've got a long way to go still,” she said.

The workshops are conversation-based rather than a formal presentation. Peer educators inform students of the university's policies surrounding sexual assault and violence and open the floor for questions and discussion. This allows it to be a more casual and engaging experience, according to Ragain.

"I think when it's someone that's the same age as you, you have sort of a sense of trust with them," Ragain said.

CARE will also host other training events around campus during the school year for students who do not live in the dorms. Currently, they have seven workshops scheduled in September and October.

Any student group or Registered Student Organization can request workshops be done for group members, too. The Multicultural Greek Council held a training in August and the Interfraternity Council is planning to host one later this year.

This year, they’re expanding the program with more peer educators and a goal to reach even more students than last year.

During its pilot year, the program garnered 33 peer educators and trained close to 1,800 students. This year, they have 54 peer educators and are hoping to educate 2,000 students before the school year ends in May.

“The growth has been super exciting,” Ragain said. “I'm really excited for those new folks to get out and experience this because we've had such great feedback from our returning peer educators. I'm really excited for our new ones to experience this, as well.”

To be a peer educator, students must be at least a sophomore, have good academic standing with a grade point average of 2.5 or above and go through 32 hours of training.

In past years, the required sexual assault prevention training course was completed online annually. While the online course is still mandatory for all students to complete each year, and only freshmen are required to participate in the peer-educated workshops alongside it, Melissa Wilkerson, director of CARE, believes the new form of prevention training is more effective than the virtual version.

“With an online training, you're just listening and reading, and then with us it's peer led,” Wilkerson said. “So you have students just like you who are taking the information to make it more relatable, because they themselves are students here on this campus. So it's also more hands-on so that it's interactive.”

Hall agrees.

She loves CARE — and the work she does with the center — and was attracted to the peer education program because it gave her the opportunity to work with students of all sorts to teach prevention on a personal level.

“I was really excited about this program, because that's such a vital year, your freshman year. Knowing what a healthy relationship actually looks like, what is actually consent, when is somebody incapacitated,” Hall said.

“I was just really excited about it.”

Photos: Historic UNL buildings University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall UNL CBA building UNL Temple Building UNL Morrill Hall Cather Hall, Pound Hall Teachers College Brace Laboratory Brace Hall University of Nebraska astronomical observatory UNL Architecture Hall University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall Cather Hall, Pound Hall University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall