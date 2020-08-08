12 LPS staff quarantining after 3 teachers test positive

Even before the first day of school, three Lincoln Public Schools teachers working in their buildings have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, a total of 12 staff members at those schools — Hill Elementary, Dawes Middle School and Lincoln High — have had to quarantine, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources. The number includes the people who tested positive and those who came in close contact with them.
None of the staff members who tested positive were exposed at school, and once they started having symptoms they told supervisors, got tested and did not return to school, Weber said.
Teachers and other certified staff reported back to school Wednesday, though teachers and other staff members have been in and out of the buildings all summer for professional development. School starts Wednesday, with about 17% of students choosing to learn remotely and high school students coming back on staggered schedules.
Weber said he’s pleased that the process — including contact tracing that quickly identified those with close contact — worked like it was supposed to work.
“I think one of the things we feel really good about is the process is working. We feel very good about the contact tracing with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department,” Weber said. “That is going to be important as things happen, getting to those close contacts so they don’t become a danger to other people. That will be mission-critical and that has worked really well.”
But three positive cases — even before thousands of students return to school — means 12 staffers can’t work for about two weeks.
Even if it’s unlikely the people who came in close contact with those diagnosed with the virus will get sick, having them quarantine is important, Weber said.
“We never want to have people out for any reason,” Weber said. “We hate that it’s five in one location and four in another, but we also understand it because it’s part of making sure they’re safe.”
It’s impossible to predict how many positive cases will happen once school starts, and having close contacts quarantine means more teachers or other staff members will be out of school.
“You just hope those numbers are low enough that they’re manageable,” he said.
The first positive test was at Hill Elementary on July 27, before all teachers reported back to work. Contact tracers determined five people had had close contact with the person who tested positive and were quarantined.
The other two cases happened Friday and contact tracers found that four people at Dawes had close contact with the person who tested positive. There were no close contacts with the person at Lincoln High, Weber said.
Health department officials have told LPS officials that close contact involves at least 15 minutes of contact within 6 feet. If both people are masked it wouldn't involve close contact, he said.
All those employees will be able to use two weeks of leave provided by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expires Dec. 31. After that, employees would have to use their annual leave. Teachers get 11 days, and can accumulate it if they don’t use it.
A few other LPS staff tested positive over the summer and followed similar protocols, Weber said, and they self-isolated after testing positive.
