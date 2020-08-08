12 LPS staff quarantining after 3 teachers test positive

But three positive cases — even before thousands of students return to school — means 12 staffers can’t work for about two weeks.

Even if it’s unlikely the people who came in close contact with those diagnosed with the virus will get sick, having them quarantine is important, Weber said.

“We never want to have people out for any reason,” Weber said. “We hate that it’s five in one location and four in another, but we also understand it because it’s part of making sure they’re safe.”

It’s impossible to predict how many positive cases will happen once school starts, and having close contacts quarantine means more teachers or other staff members will be out of school.

“You just hope those numbers are low enough that they’re manageable,” he said.

The first positive test was at Hill Elementary on July 27, before all teachers reported back to work. Contact tracers determined five people had had close contact with the person who tested positive and were quarantined.

The other two cases happened Friday and contact tracers found that four people at Dawes had close contact with the person who tested positive. There were no close contacts with the person at Lincoln High, Weber said.