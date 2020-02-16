Education Quest scholarships help Lincoln students attend college

For Ido, the obstacles were particularly significant: When he graduated from high school in his hometown of Sinjar, he worked for the U.S. Army for about four years. While he was translating and guiding the forces through the culture, religious insurgent groups connected to the Islamic State in the area targeted him for not only his aid to American forces, but also for the fact that he is Yazidi — a non-Islamic religious minority in Iraq. Once he received his Special Immigrant Visa, specifically allotted for the Iraqi or Afghani natives who interpret for the U.S. military, Ido made the long trek to Nebraska, where he has lived since January of 2013.