Education Quest scholarships help Lincoln students attend college

It has been a perilous road for Hatin Ido.
Through interpreting for the U.S. Army in his native Iraq and migrating to Nebraska about seven years ago, Ido is close to achieving a goal he's had since childhood — graduating from college.
Ido recently received a scholarship from the Education Quest Foundation, a nonprofit organization that offers more access to students trying to reach higher learning, whether through college guidance or needs-based scholarships and grants.
Ido received the Reaching Your Potential Scholarship, which targets low-income Nebraskans who have faced significant obstacles to college, according to Education Quest officials.
For Ido, the obstacles were particularly significant: When he graduated from high school in his hometown of Sinjar, he worked for the U.S. Army for about four years. While he was translating and guiding the forces through the culture, religious insurgent groups connected to the Islamic State in the area targeted him for not only his aid to American forces, but also for the fact that he is Yazidi — a non-Islamic religious minority in Iraq. Once he received his Special Immigrant Visa, specifically allotted for the Iraqi or Afghani natives who interpret for the U.S. military, Ido made the long trek to Nebraska, where he has lived since January of 2013.
Now, at 30, the father of two is following his childhood dreams: studying medicine with the hopes of bettering others.
The scholarship, which awarded more than $182,000 to 34 student last year, is based off of recommendations made on the recipients' behalf, and are renewable.
For Ido, it was Bryan College of Health Sciences, where he currently attends. Another recipient, Nickolas Birdsley, a freshman at University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying agricultural education, was recommended by the Central Plains Center for Services.
You have free articles remaining.
As Ido studies adult cardiovascular sonography, he said he is pleased with the accomplishment.
"I am proud and happy," he said. "This is pushing me to be more aggressive about school and strive to do good."
He started school in August 2016, and in May, he will begin clinical rotations, putting into practice what he's learned.
"I'm really enjoying classes right now, and now I see that what I'm studying is really necessary for older people," Ido said. "This is what I want to do."
Ido's desire to help others is not just reserved for the medical field.
Ido is apart of Yazda, a group who focuses on connecting with Yazidi survivors of the 2014 massacre in Sinjar as well as aiding Yazidis as they seek asylum. Nebraska is home to the largest population of the group outside of Iraq.
Working on the advisory board, Ido spends a lot of time with Hadi Pir, vice president of the group. Pir said as he works with Ido, he noticed the way he engages in the issues.
"Not everyone is interested in this kind of thing, but when I met Hatim, he was the first person I saw who has the passion for this kind of work," he said.
Since coming to Lincoln, Ido has immersed himself into the Lincoln community, and finds the large Yazdii community comforting.
"Sometimes, it feels like this is my home because all of us can express our spirituality, our tradition, our routines," he said. "I'm so proud my children grow up here."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com