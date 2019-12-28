Editorial, 12/29: YRTC transitions deprive youth of stability they need

Even under the most favorable of circumstances, children are at their best when they are in stable, consistent environments.

This might ring even more true in the worst of conditions, which is why we have concerns about the changes being made to the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.

They include transitioning the troubled teens between centers in Kearney, Lincoln and Geneva. This has been going on since August and all indications are that there is no intention to change the process.

Keep in mind that the youth assigned to these centers have some of the greatest needs and face some of the most severe challenges of any teens in Nebraska. Many suffer from a wide variety of mental or behavioral health conditions that require intensive interventions to prepare them for life as adults.

In addition, many have issues trusting those charged with caring for them. It would seem that those issues can only be rectified with the stability and consistency of one staff and one facility.

But Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith disagrees, saying the ability to move throughout the system will allow kids to grow and develop thriving relationships with a variety of their peers and other adults.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}