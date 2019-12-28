Editorial, 12/29: YRTC transitions deprive youth of stability they need

Even under the most favorable of circumstances, children are at their best when they are in stable, consistent environments.
This might ring even more true in the worst of conditions, which is why we have concerns about the changes being made to the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
They include transitioning the troubled teens between centers in Kearney, Lincoln and Geneva. This has been going on since August and all indications are that there is no intention to change the process.
Keep in mind that the youth assigned to these centers have some of the greatest needs and face some of the most severe challenges of any teens in Nebraska. Many suffer from a wide variety of mental or behavioral health conditions that require intensive interventions to prepare them for life as adults.
In addition, many have issues trusting those charged with caring for them. It would seem that those issues can only be rectified with the stability and consistency of one staff and one facility.
But Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith disagrees, saying the ability to move throughout the system will allow kids to grow and develop thriving relationships with a variety of their peers and other adults.
We disagree, as do many state lawmakers.
Currently, 109 kids, including 92 boys, are confined at the YRTC facility in Kearney. Beginning in January, some of those with more complicated mental health and behavioral problems, who need more intensive attention, will go to a section of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln. A few who are ready to transition out of the youth centers will go to Geneva, which will house three to six girls for reentry services.
That's an indication of the kind of shuffling that will take place in 2020. It also shines a light on a troubling question: How did we get to this crisis point where children are being moved so regularly?
For years, Geneva was a model of consistency and stability, housing dozens of girls in three cottages and using a caring small-town community to help ready them for life.
As it stands now, Geneva, with a staff of about two dozen, will be underutilized. We believe there's a more efficient and cost-effective way to operate that facility.
We also believe that shuffling kids between the three facilities hinders stability, which does more harm than good when it comes to the rehabilitation of these kids.
And that's the primary objective, isn't it?