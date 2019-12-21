Editorial, 12/22: Vaping ban needs slight adjustment

Lincoln will begin 2020 with vaping banned inside public places and workplaces, including the shops where vaping products are sold.
That will be the result of the Lincoln City Council’s unanimous vote Monday to add e-cigarettes to the city’s existing ordinance banning indoor smoking, That 2004 ordinance, health department officials say, would have included an e-cigarette ban along with that for cigarettes, pipes and cigars had the devices been more widely used 15 years ago
But e-cigarettes had just entered the market, in China, in 2003 and did not become widely used in the United States until about a decade ago.
While the health impacts of vaping remain scientifically unsettled, a series of vaping-related deaths and hospitalizations because of respiratory concerns, likely due to the use of THC in the devices, has created a national concern about e-cigarettes and led to bans in cities across the country.
With Monday’s action, Lincoln became the second Nebraska city to ban vaping, following Grand Island, which enacted its ban in September.
You have free articles remaining.
Many Lincoln restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and workplaces have already banned vaping, a prohibition that the ordinance will formalize. Extending the ban, advocates said, protects public health and ensures workplace safety by eliminating exposure to secondhand e-cigarette aerosol that can contain nicotine, diacetyl, a chemical linked to a lung disease, and other cancer causing chemicals.
For that reason alone, the vaping ban is, like the 2004 ordinance, good public policy.
But the council erred in its 4-3 decision not to delay the implementation for two months -- time to allow vape shops to adjust to the new ordinance and propose a legal framework that would exempt them from the ordinance in much the same manner as cigar bars are exempted from the smoking ban.
A vape shop exemption wouldn’t create a public health hazard. Those entering the shops know where they are going and what they will encounter, just as those who choose to smoke know the dangers of cigarettes.
The vaping ban will also, as the shop owners told the council, impact their legitimate, legal businesses by among other things preventing customers from sampling products. While City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick told the council that the ban will not put the vape shops out of business, the failure to exempt them could very well be a first step toward their extinction.
For that reason, the Journal Star editorial board hopes that the vape shops will develop the legal framework for an exemption and the council will reconsider it.