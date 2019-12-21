Editorial, 12/22: Vaping ban needs slight adjustment

For that reason alone, the vaping ban is, like the 2004 ordinance, good public policy.

But the council erred in its 4-3 decision not to delay the implementation for two months -- time to allow vape shops to adjust to the new ordinance and propose a legal framework that would exempt them from the ordinance in much the same manner as cigar bars are exempted from the smoking ban.

A vape shop exemption wouldn’t create a public health hazard. Those entering the shops know where they are going and what they will encounter, just as those who choose to smoke know the dangers of cigarettes.

The vaping ban will also, as the shop owners told the council, impact their legitimate, legal businesses by among other things preventing customers from sampling products. While City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick told the council that the ban will not put the vape shops out of business, the failure to exempt them could very well be a first step toward their extinction.

For that reason, the Journal Star editorial board hopes that the vape shops will develop the legal framework for an exemption and the council will reconsider it.

