Editorial, 7/5: Delicate balance with school officers

The confluence of two national tragedies in 27 months has further muddied the topic of school resource officers on Lincoln's campuses.
In its intended form, police presence at schools is designed to bridge the gap, providing armed security while also adding a positive role model for all students and exposing them to a glimpse of law enforcement in a more relaxed setting.
However, in the aftermath of the February, 2018, shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, the quest for school safety, while fostering a trusting environment for students of color -- especially in light of the horrendous death of George Floyd's at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May -- has become a much more challenging needle to thread.
Both sides possess valid arguments to complicated issues that have only grown more complex and nuanced in recent weeks under a national spotlight placed on police reform.
No doubt, it's tricky. The Parkland shooting killed 17 and injured 17 others. The safety of children should be a given, a promise school administrators should be able to guarantee to parents and loved ones. The presence of law enforcement on our middle and high school campuses provides at least the perception of security.
But it doesn't come without peril or fear from people of color -- or anyone anxious about the presence of an officer -- who have been hurt by the system. Lincoln Journal Star reporting shows disproportionate rates at which minority students are disciplined, which adds merit to concerns that additional policing on campus would only exacerbate a "school-to-prison pipeline."
The vocal outrage was consistent last year as Lincoln began organizing its interlocal agreement, a collaboration between Lincoln Public Schools and the city of Lincoln aimed at boosting school safety.
Since George Floyd's death, that disdain is louder and far more unified. This time, the rhetoric includes a younger generation that made itself heard throughout a series of protests and continued at the podium during last week's public hearing by the Lincoln school board.
We agree with many of their concerns while supporting the interlocal agreement. We await October, when the initial report is released that will indicate the kind of interaction officers have had in our schools. We don't expect the school board to make a decision on this matter until it fully digests that report.
We hope that a memorandum of understanding -- a series of guidelines and training requirements adopted by the school board -- is providing the kind of framework necessary to provide both trust and safety.
Unfortunately, studies show that increasing police presence in schools can have unintended, negative consequences if schools deploy officers in the wrong manner, including higher rates of suspensions, expulsions and students entering the criminal justice system.
We would urge school officials -- teachers and administrators -- to be able to distinguish between school discipline and a matter that requires actual police intervention. The concern of pushing children into the judicial system is real and carries with it life-altering consequences.
That should never be the case with most of the mistakes made by high school students. They need to be held accountable for their actions, but a life should never be ruined by those actions or the system in which they're adjudicated.
