Editorial, 7/5: Delicate balance with school officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The confluence of two national tragedies in 27 months has further muddied the topic of school resource officers on Lincoln's campuses.

In its intended form, police presence at schools is designed to bridge the gap, providing armed security while also adding a positive role model for all students and exposing them to a glimpse of law enforcement in a more relaxed setting.

However, in the aftermath of the February, 2018, shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, the quest for school safety, while fostering a trusting environment for students of color -- especially in light of the horrendous death of George Floyd's at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May -- has become a much more challenging needle to thread.

Both sides possess valid arguments to complicated issues that have only grown more complex and nuanced in recent weeks under a national spotlight placed on police reform.

No doubt, it's tricky. The Parkland shooting killed 17 and injured 17 others. The safety of children should be a given, a promise school administrators should be able to guarantee to parents and loved ones. The presence of law enforcement on our middle and high school campuses provides at least the perception of security.