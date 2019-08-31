Travis Amen sets a standard of service for which all Lincoln police officers should strive, according to Jeff Bliemeister, Lincoln police chief.
“He is a model police officer,” Bliemeister said about Amen, who recently received the Lincoln East Rotary Club’s Outstanding Police Officer of the Year award. “He’s the officer you want assigned to your case should you fall victim to crime. He’s the officer you want on your team, whether you’re a manager or a fellow officer.”
An officer since 2001, only a cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2017 could keep Amen away from his police work – but only for a few months. He returned to limited duty in January 2018 while undergoing medical treatment.
“His return was probably sooner than advised, but he felt the need to contribute to the department in any way he could,” Bliemeister said. “During his time on limited duty, he created analysis studies for crimes within his Southeast team area, assisted in any and all follow-up in any way he could and aided the team detective in various meetings and presentations.”
Amen completed his treatment and defeated his cancer, returning to full duty in May of 2018. Since that time, he has investigated serious crimes such as an intended home-invasion robbery, a burglary attempt of a gun store and an armed robbery in addition to other offenses by a group of teens that went on a crime spree.
“His work led to the apprehension of all the suspects and solid cases for prosecution against all of the individuals,” Bliemeister said.
A previous assignment in the Special Victims unit prepared Amen to handle more delicate encounters with young victims, such as the death of a 4-year-old victim and the investigation of a teenage girl who had been sexually assaulted.
Amen is always more than willing to accept any task, Bliemeister said. For example, the Southeast team’s third shift (night) officers have relied on him to complete follow-up investigations during daytime hours – usually upon his voluntary offering.
“But perhaps more important than productivity and thoroughness of his investigations is the fact that Officer Amen is an incredibly genuine person,” Bliemeister said. “The sincerity and compassion with which Travis communicates with members of the community is truly second to none.”
For his dedication, strong work ethic, compassion and caring, the East Rotary Awards Committee presented Amen with the club’s Outstanding Police Officer of the Year award.