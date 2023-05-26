Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What started as a small pile of burning debris quickly became a large fire and spread to multiple homes in east Lincoln on Friday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman, the fire on the 400 block of Mulder Drive started when a homeowner was attempting to burn off loose debris from fallen cottonwood branches.

The fire got out of control, consumed a nearby shed and fence and spread from the homeowner’s backyard to two other houses in the area.

Neighbor Amy Lorenze rushed to the scene after receiving a PulsePoint notification of a nearby fire, just as fire and rescue vehicles began lining the streets. She quickly found the fire spreading to a nearby unoccupied home.

After frantically screwing a hose into a nearby spigot, Lorenze did what she could to keep the fire from spreading to nearby power lines.

Not long after, Austin Crews, who lives a few houses down the street, arrived and began hammering on front doors to gather as many additional hoses as he could before coming over to assist.

Lorenze said that with the ongoing drought in the area, the damage could have been much worse if not for the quick response from neighbors.

“It’s drier than dry,” she said. “I’m just glad we were all here to help.”

Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska Nebraska statistics #1. Adams County (tie) #1. Perkins County (tie) #1. Nuckolls County (tie) #1. Nance County (tie) #1. Morrill County (tie) #1. Merrick County (tie) #1. McPherson County (tie) #1. Madison County (tie) #1. Loup County (tie) #1. Logan County (tie) #1. Hooker County (tie) #1. Phelps County (tie) #1. Lincoln County (tie) #1. Kimball County (tie) #1. Keya Paha County (tie) #1. Keith County (tie) #1. Kearney County (tie) #1. Johnson County (tie) #1. Jefferson County (tie) #1. Pierce County (tie) #1. Platte County (tie) #1. Polk County (tie) #1. Lancaster County (tie) #1. Knox County (tie) #1. Stanton County (tie)