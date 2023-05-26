Gift this article
Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel respond to a fire that affected multiple houses beside on the 400 block of Mulder Drive on Friday in east Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
What started as a small pile of burning debris quickly became a large fire and spread to multiple homes in east Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman, the fire on the 400 block of Mulder Drive started when a homeowner was attempting to burn off loose debris from fallen cottonwood branches.
The fire got out of control, consumed a nearby shed and fence and spread from the homeowner’s backyard to two other houses in the area.
Neighbor Amy Lorenze rushed to the scene after receiving a PulsePoint notification of a nearby fire, just as fire and rescue vehicles began lining the streets. She quickly found the fire spreading to a nearby unoccupied home.
After frantically screwing a hose into a nearby spigot, Lorenze did what she could to keep the fire from spreading to nearby power lines.
Not long after, Austin Crews, who lives a few houses down the street, arrived and began hammering on front doors to gather as many additional hoses as he could before coming over to assist.
Lorenze said that with the ongoing drought in the area, the damage could have been much worse if not for the quick response from neighbors.
“It’s drier than dry,” she said. “I’m just glad we were all here to help.”
Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska
Counties with the worst droughts in Nebraska
Over a fourth
of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
While severe to exceptional drought conditions persist in the West—which is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country less associated with drought, like the northeast and the midwest, have also experienced spells of unusual dryness.
In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems too feel the effects, and
shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.
Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in
low emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century. Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Nebraska with the worst droughts in the week leading up to May 02, 2023. Counties are ranked by percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included.
Canva
Nebraska statistics
- Abnormally dry: 0.2%
- Area in drought: 99.0% (#2 nationally)
--- Moderate drought: 21.9%
--- Severe drought: 31.7%
--- Extreme drought: 39.1%
--- Exceptional drought: 6.3%
Canva
#1. Adams County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 22.2%
--- Severe drought: 77.8%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Perkins County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 26.4%
--- Extreme drought: 73.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Nuckolls County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 85.5%
--- Severe drought: 14.5%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#1. Morrill County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 27.6%
--- Extreme drought: 72.4%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Merrick County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 1.8%
--- Extreme drought: 91.4%
--- Exceptional drought: 6.7%
Canva
#1. McPherson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 4.1%
--- Extreme drought: 95.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#1. Madison County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 30.1%
--- Exceptional drought: 69.9%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#1. Loup County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 100.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Logan County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 100.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Hooker County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 35.4%
--- Extreme drought: 64.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Phelps County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Lincoln County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 2.5%
--- Extreme drought: 97.5%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Kimball County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 5.5%
--- Severe drought: 36.8%
--- Extreme drought: 57.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Keya Paha County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 48.1%
--- Severe drought: 50.2%
--- Extreme drought: 1.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Danita Delimont // Shutterstock
#1. Keith County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 23.3%
--- Extreme drought: 76.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#1. Kearney County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 4.8%
--- Severe drought: 95.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Johnson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Jefferson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 52.8%
--- Severe drought: 47.2%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Pierce County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.4%
--- Extreme drought: 97.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 2.6%
Canva
#1. Platte County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 100.0%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#1. Polk County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 5.8%
--- Extreme drought: 61.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 32.5%
Canva
#1. Lancaster County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 13.2%
--- Severe drought: 35.2%
--- Extreme drought: 51.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#1. Knox County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 26.4%
--- Severe drought: 72.7%
--- Extreme drought: 0.9%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Stanton County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 100.0%
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
