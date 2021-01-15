Early registration period opens for 2021 Lincoln Marathon

After a one-year hiatus, the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon is planning to return this year.

Early registration opened Friday for the event, which is scheduled for May 2.

The Lincoln Track Club announced that this year's event is being planned as an in-person race, but it will have a virtual component.

The early registration period, which runs until 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, is for runners who signed up and paid a registration fee for the 2020 event, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All those participants are guaranteed a spot if they sign up during early registration, and they get a 30% discount on the entry fee.

Registration for the general public will open on Feb. 1 if there are still spots open. Race participation numbers are being capped to accommodate COVID-19-related health and safety requirements, although the group did not say how many runners will be allowed.

Anyone who registers between now and Feb. 14 will be guaranteed a 100% refund if the race is canceled.

Assuming the in-person race indeed goes forward, it will likely be quite different. Marathon organizers said on the website that the exact course is still up in the air and won't be decided until sometime in February.