Early registration period opens for 2021 Lincoln Marathon

After a one-year hiatus, the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon is planning to return this year.
Early registration opened Friday for the event, which is scheduled for May 2.
The Lincoln Track Club announced that this year's event is being planned as an in-person race, but it will have a virtual component.
The early registration period, which runs until 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, is for runners who signed up and paid a registration fee for the 2020 event, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All those participants are guaranteed a spot if they sign up during early registration, and they get a 30% discount on the entry fee.
Registration for the general public will open on Feb. 1 if there are still spots open. Race participation numbers are being capped to accommodate COVID-19-related health and safety requirements, although the group did not say how many runners will be allowed.
Anyone who registers between now and Feb. 14 will be guaranteed a 100% refund if the race is canceled.
Assuming the in-person race indeed goes forward, it will likely be quite different. Marathon organizers said on the website that the exact course is still up in the air and won't be decided until sometime in February.
Masks will be required both pre- and post-race, there will be an extended starting chute and water stops will be limited. There also will be no Runners’ Expo, pre-race pastathon or post-race awards celebration.
"We know this is disappointing, but these changes are necessary health and safety precautions this year due to COVID-19," the club said on its website.
"We appreciate your understanding of the need for flexibility as we adapt our race in this COVID-19 environment. We intend to do all we can to provide for the health and safety of our runners and volunteers alike, while still providing the high-quality marathon and half marathon you’ve come to expect from the Lincoln Track Club."
