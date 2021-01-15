 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early registration period opens for 2021 Lincoln Marathon
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Early registration period opens for 2021 Lincoln Marathon

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 marathon start

Runners take off from the starting line during the Lincoln Marathon in 2019. The Lincoln Track Club is planning to run the event this year after COVID-19 led to its cancellation last year.

 CHAD GREENE, For the Lincoln Journal Star

After a one-year hiatus, the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon is planning to return this year.

Early registration opened Friday for the event, which is scheduled for May 2.

The Lincoln Track Club announced that this year's event is being planned as an in-person race, but it will have a virtual component.

'It was a ghost town' — Businesses in fight to survive as pandemic changes downtown Lincoln

The early registration period, which runs until 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, is for runners who signed up and paid a registration fee for the 2020 event, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All those participants are guaranteed a spot if they sign up during early registration, and they get a 30% discount on the entry fee.

Registration for the general public will open on Feb. 1 if there are still spots open. Race participation numbers are being capped to accommodate COVID-19-related health and safety requirements, although the group did not say how many runners will be allowed.

Anyone who registers between now and Feb. 14 will be guaranteed a 100% refund if the race is canceled.

Norfolk man gets his 26.2 miles in despite Lincoln Marathon cancellation

Assuming the in-person race indeed goes forward, it will likely be quite different. Marathon organizers said on the website that the exact course is still up in the air and won't be decided until sometime in February.

Masks will be required both pre- and post-race, there will be an extended starting chute and water stops will be limited. There also will be no Runners’ Expo, pre-race pastathon or post-race awards celebration.

"We know this is disappointing, but these changes are necessary health and safety precautions this year due to COVID-19," the club said on its website.

"We appreciate your understanding of the need for flexibility as we adapt our race in this COVID-19 environment. We intend to do all we can to provide for the health and safety of our runners and volunteers alike, while still providing the high-quality marathon and half marathon you’ve come to expect from the Lincoln Track Club."

Lincoln man runs 25 half-marathons during the pandemic, plans to keep streak going
2020 Lincoln Marathon canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

PHOTOFILES: LINCOLN MARATHON THROUGH THE YEARS

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News