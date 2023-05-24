The annual Give to Lincoln Day is officially underway as the community gathers together to help raise money for local nonprofits.

“It’s about creating and facilitating giving, but it’s also about celebrating the act of giving,” said Alec Gorynski, President for the Lincoln Community Foundation. “We like to call this Lincoln’s one big day of giving and it’s about being in a community of giving.”

As of 9:30 a.m., more than $4.8 million had been raised from nearly 13,000 donors. Cedars was leading in donations with $381,546 raised. Cedars provides a safe environment for children to stay while experiencing homelessness.

The next leading organization, Food Bank of Lincoln, was just over $281,000. The Food Bank of Lincoln works to help alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska.

Each donation today will be amplified with a portion of a $500,000 match fund sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and 24 other sponsors.

The other organizations in the top 10 include the University of Nebraska Foundation, Center for People in Need, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Clinic with a Heart, Pickleball Lincoln, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, CenterPointe and the Friendship Home.

Nineteen organizations have not received a donation yet. Those in the last 50 spots are eligible to win West Gate Bank’s Small but Mighty Prizes. The 9 a.m. winner was Bike LNK. The Lincoln Community Foundation will draw again from the bottom leaderboard spots for a winning nonprofit to receive $500 at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Tower Square festival will be returning at 13th and P streets. Nearly 70 organizations will be in attendance offering activities and demonstrations and providing information to donors about their missions. Live music from The Midnight Wanderers will be at noon, and donors can give at the West Gate Bank’s Donation Station.

Donations will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and checks or cash can be dropped off until 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Foundation office, 215 Centennial Mall South. Checks should be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation with the selected charity written in the memo line. The minimum donation is $10 and donors can select which charities they would like to designate their gifts to. The full list of organizations is available at GiveToLincoln.com.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023