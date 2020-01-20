Eager-to-learn Lincoln Literacy student dies in accident back home in Ukraine

For more than two years, Tamara Kyshenko worked in housekeeping at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker.

She was a refugee from Ukraine, and, when Lincoln Literacy began offering English lessons at the hotel on Friday mornings, the outgoing young woman was among the first to join.

“She was a very hardworking girl, always happy,” said Kyshenko’s teacher, Summayia Khan. “She never wanted to stick to the worksheet or the plan, because she wanted to get as much as possible out of the lesson.”

Once a week wasn’t enough, Kyshenko told her teacher.

“Because of her, we started the Tuesday class as well,” Khan said

Last Friday, Kyshenko’s classmates mourned the death of the 32-year-old, who slipped on an icy staircase leaving a church service in Ukraine earlier this month and died three days later.

Kyshenko had gone back to visit her sister, Khan said.

Kyshenko’s mother and sister-in-law also worked in housekeeping at the hotel and attended literary classes with her encouragement. This fall, after the family patriarch was diagnosed with cancer, the three women were unable to meet for English lessons while they cared for him, Khan said.