 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dust from Texas produces 'muddy' rain in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Dust from Texas produces 'muddy' rain in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather Feature, 3.15

Sergey Dadoyan walks along Centennial Mall on a gloomy Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The heavy rain Saturday and Sunday turned into "muddy" rain Monday.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that it was receiving reports from the Lincoln area that the drizzle and light rain that fell Monday was leaving a thin film of mud on vehicles.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The weather service said the same storm system that brought heavy rain and snow to Nebraska and other states stirred up large areas of dust in Texas that eventually made its way north, where it combined with the light rain to fall as muddy rain.

Blizzard conditions close I-80 in Nebraska Panhandle; other areas set rainfall records
Lincoln could get 3-4 inches of rain during the weekend, forecasters say

PAST FLOODING IN NEBRASKA

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News