Duo behind Total Image Unlimited opens new hemp store in Lincoln

“Everybody can sell you CBD,” Kelley said. “But you have to know your product, and you have to know what it does for you and where it's coming from.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nothing in the store will get anyone high. Rather, the CBD and hemp products ET Apothecary offers are targeted toward treating ailments such as anxiety and chronic pain and providing other benefits such as improving sleep or focus.

In addition to the retail side of the store, Ayubzai is a licensed esthetician and will be performing CBD facials and hand treatments on site. CBD is effective for moisturizing, cooling and calming the skin, she said.

Both owners said they've noticed the benefits of CBD personally and in those close to them.

“For us, it's a little bit more personal because it has affected our lives, so we know for a fact what CBD had done for us," Kelley said.

After a death in her family, Kelley said CBD helped many of her family members who couldn’t sleep or were having panic attacks.

“That's when I really realized how beneficial CBD and hemp was to me and my family outside of just selling it in the business,” she said.