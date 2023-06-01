The driver of a dump truck traveling through south Lincoln on Wednesday crashed into a traffic signal pole — rather than the cars in front of him — after his brakes failed near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, according to police.

The man told authorities that he was driving west on Old Cheney when his truck's brakes failed as he neared 56th Street at around 3:30 p.m.

So he veered the truck off of the roadway and into the pole, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extricated the man, who was briefly trapped in the truck, before taking him to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash caused $75,000 in damage to the pole and signal equipment, and another $60,000 to the dump truck, which had been hauling dirt.

Cleanup efforts lasted nearly seven hours and forced the intersection to remain closed until around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Kocian said.

