Dry winter continues in Lincoln, with little relief in sight

As Lincoln emerges from one of its driest winters in decades, there are some short-term chances for moisture, but the longer-term trend does not look favorable.

The city’s official precipitation total for February was just 0.03 inches, making it the third-driest February on record.

Combined with the 0.28 inches of precipitation that fell in January, it marks the driest start to a year since 1923.

That continues what has been an extremely dry period going back to November. Since then, Lincoln has recorded just 1.05 inches of precipitation, which is about 3 inches below normal. It's the least amount of precipitation for those four months since the winter of 1976-1977.

The 3.8 inches of snow so far this winter is the lowest ever recorded by the end of February in records going back to 1948.

The precipitation deficit over the past few months has been widespread across much of Nebraska, leading to increasingly dry conditions. As of Thursday, all but a tiny corner of Southeast Nebraska was considered abnormally dry, and 91% of the state was in at least a moderate drought.

Those dry conditions, combined with warm temperatures this week, are raising the fire danger.

Lincoln reached the upper 60s on Friday and the forecast calls for 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, 50s Thursday, and the 60s again Friday.

The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that those conditions mean there’s a high risk of grass fires in eastern Nebraska, especially through Wednesday.

Lancaster County's Emergency Management Agency said Monday afternoon on Twitter that crews were battling a number of grass and wildfires throughout the county.

Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski said the combination of warm weather, dry conditions and lack of snow are a perfect mix for increasing the fire danger. They're also causing lower water levels in many ponds and streams.

However, Shulski said Southeast Nebraska still remains in pretty good shape when it comes to moisture in the ground.

"Luckily for this part of the state, we are not too bad when it comes to deeper soil moisture levels (8 inches down to 40 inches)," she said in an email. "Deeper root systems can tap into this moisture."

That doesn't mean your lawn and trees and shrubs can't benefit from some early watering, though.

In a recent column in the Journal Star, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator Sarah Browning wrote that the dry conditions and lack of soil freezing "could easily result in plant damage by spring both in woody plants, perennials and turf."

Browning recommended watering as long as soils aren't frozen and the temperature is above 40 degrees. She wrote that one deep watering per month is sufficient for trees and woody plants, while turf grass needs two waterings per month, with half an inch of water each time.

The good news is that there will be chances for precipitation in the coming days. A cold front will move through Friday night, dropping the temperature and bringing chances for thunderstorms Saturday and the possibility of snow Sunday, when high temperatures are forecast to reach only the low 40s.

The weather service also said the forecast for the next two weeks trends toward above-average precipitation.

Long-term forecasts are not as favorable for alleviating the dry conditions, however. The weather service’s three-month forecast for March, April and May shows below-normal precipitation chances for the western two-thirds of Nebraska and equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation in the eastern third.

The three-month temperature outlook gives the entire state a slightly-better-than-average chance of above-normal temperatures.

