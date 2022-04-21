Drought expands across Nebraska; severe weather possible Friday

Drought conditions grew significantly worse across Nebraska this week.

According to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, nearly three-fourths of the state is now in severe drought or worse, which is up from about 62% last week.

More concerning is that 22% of the state is now in extreme drought, which is more than double the percentage from last week.

Extreme drought now stretches from southwest Nebraska across a thin strip of central Nebraska and into north-central and northeast areas of the state. More than two dozen counties are at least partially in severe drought.

Many of the locations affected by the worst of the drought have seen very little precipitation over the past month and a half.

According to the National Weather Service's Hastings office, Greeley has gotten only 0.19 inches of precipitation over that period, which is 94% below the 30-year average for that time period. Ord is in a similar situation, having seen only 0.28 inches of precipitation, 92% below the 30-year average.

Much of that same area hasn't recorded an inch of precipitation since the start of the year. Albion, for example, has gotten only 0.38 inches since Jan. 1, which is 3.73 inches below normal.

Lincoln has received 2.37 inches of precipitation since March 1 and 2.68 inches since the start of the year.

Still, Lincoln's total precipitation since Jan. 1 is about 1.6 inches below normal, which is why the city and nearly all of Lancaster County is in moderate drought.

The good news is that there are some decent chances for rain over the next few days.

Much of the state is expected to see at least some rain from Thursday night through Saturday morning, although most areas are likely to see less than half an inch.

The best chance for rain in the Lincoln area appears to be Thursday night into Friday morning. The weather service is forecasting a 60% of rain, with up to half an inch possible.

The best chance for severe weather appears to come Friday, when Lincoln will be in an area of slight risk. It has a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday and Saturday.

Friday's weather also could be hazardous for another reason: high winds. A warm front pushing through the area that's expected to send the high temperature into the mid to upper 80s will also bring sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts of 40 mph.

